Elena Congost lost her Paralympic bronze medal just meters before the finish line, not because she ran out of strength, but because she stopped to help someone who was falling. Nearly two years after that heartbreaking moment in Paris, the Spanish marathoner has finally secured her first legal victory in the fight to reclaim her medal.

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The Paris Court of Justice has ruled in Congost’s favor on a crucial procedural issue, declaring the arbitration clause invoked by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) null and void. The decision establishes the French court’s jurisdiction to hear her case, opening a fresh legal route for the 39-year-old to challenge her disqualification. While the bronze medal has not yet been returned, the ruling marks a significant breakthrough for the Paralympian and her guide, Mia Carol Bruguera.

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The dispute dates back to the final day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, when Congost appeared to have secured third place in the women’s T12 marathon. But what happened in the closing moments of the race changed everything.

Congost, who lives with a degenerative visual impairment, had spent years competing alongside guides who helped her navigate the course. In the T12 marathon, runners must remain connected to their guides through a tether throughout the race. However, with barely 10 meters remaining, Carol Bruguera began struggling with cramps and lost his balance.

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Seeing her guide at risk of falling, Congost instinctively released the tether to support him. The two quickly regained their composure and crossed the finish line together in third place, clocking a personal best of 3:00:48. They had finished more than three minutes ahead of the next runner, but their celebration did not last long.

Officials disqualified the Spanish pair for violating the tether rule. Morocco’s Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi and Meryem En-Nourhi claimed gold and silver, while Japan’s Misato Michishita moved up to take bronze.

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For Congost, the decision was difficult to comprehend. She had not released the rope to gain an advantage or interfere with another competitor. She had simply reacted when the person running beside her needed help. “I would like everyone to know that I have not been disqualified for cheating, but rather I have been disqualified for being a person and for an instinct that comes to you when someone is falling and is to help or support them,” she told Marca after the race.

Her guide shared the disappointment. Carol Bruguera later described the disqualification as an injustice, arguing that officials had applied the rule without considering the circumstances behind the incident.

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“We know that we did what anyone would have done,” he said, adding that the rule should protect athletes from situations where a guide helps them gain an advantage, rather than punish someone for an instinctive act of assistance.



The Spanish Paralympic Committee subsequently indicated that it would seek recognition of Congost’s bronze medal. However, the battle would prove considerably longer than the race itself.

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A legal breakthrough gives Congost another chance to reclaim her medal

The latest development came after the IPC relied on a mandatory arbitration clause in the participation agreement signed by athletes before competing at the Paralympic Games. Under that provision, Congost and her guide were required to pursue their dispute through arbitration in the United Kingdom rather than approach a national court within the European Union.

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The athletes challenged that condition, arguing that it undermined their rights under EU law, including their right to freely provide services. The Paris Court of Justice examined the issue and found the arbitration clause manifestly null and void and unenforceable.



In particular, the court considered that requiring arbitration outside the European Union did not provide the necessary opportunity to seek recourse before a national court of an EU member state. It consequently declared itself competent to hear the merits of the dispute.

That distinction matters. The ruling does not automatically overturn Congost’s disqualification or restore her bronze medal. Instead, it removes a major legal obstacle that had stood between the athlete and a full examination of her case.

Congost and Carol Bruguera have also left the door open for an amicable resolution with the IPC. Their preferred outcome remains the return of the bronze medal, alongside compensation for the damages they suffered.

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For Congost, the fight carries significance beyond one podium finish. The Spanish athlete has competed at five Paralympic Games, beginning in Athens in 2004. She previously won silver in the 1,500m at London 2012 before reaching the top of the podium in the T12 marathon at Rio 2016.

After taking time away from competition to raise her four children, she returned to the sport ahead of Paris 2024, hoping to add another memorable chapter to her career.



Instead, the final meters of that marathon became one of its most painful moments. Now, nearly two years later, Congost has won a different kind of race. The legal fight is far from over, but for the first time, she has a clearer path towards getting the recognition she believes she earned in Paris.