Chaos at US Champs as Winner DQ’d Due to Track and Field Rules

The USATF Outdoor Championships have brought nothing but heartbreak for Justin Robinson. Just last year, the 24-year-old finished eighth in the men’s 400m final at the 2025 USATF Championships and missed out on a place at the World Athletics Championships. This year he finally had his much-awaited big break after the 400m victory. But within minutes, officials stripped him of the victory for breaking one of track and field’s lane rules.

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On July 25, Robinson lined up in lane seven for the men’s 400m final and ran the race of his life. The Missouri native crossed the finish line first in a personal best 44.31, celebrating what looked to be his first outdoor U.S. title. Chris Bailey followed in 44.39, Khaleb McRae finished third in 44.41, while Noah Williams placed fourth in 45.25. The celebrations, however, were short-lived.

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After reviewing the race, officials ruled that Robinson had committed a lane violation, resulting in an automatic disqualification under World Athletics Technical Rule 17. Replays appeared to show Robinson drifting toward the inside, with his left foot crossing the lane line between lanes 7 and 6 on the final bend. As a result, his winning time of 44.31 was erased, and Chris Bailey was promoted to U.S. champion with 44.39.

However, officials have not publicly identified the exact point of the infringement or released a detailed explanation of the ruling. For now, Robinson’s camp has since filed a protest, meaning the decision could still be reviewed. But his disqualification has sparked debate across social media, as one fan added, “Feel bad for him. He ran an amazing race to come back and take the lead at the finish line.”

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The emotional ending was even tougher considering what Robinson had overcome just to reach the final. Earlier in the championships, Robinson comfortably won Heat 3 in 45.49 to book his place in the final. Speaking after the race, he revealed that the previous year had been one of the most difficult of his career.

“Season was pretty good. A lot better than last year. Changed coaches last year. Was working a few jobs last year. This year got a little bit better opportunity. So this year I feel pretty good.”This year’s championships, Robinson felt he had finally turned a corner. Instead, the championships were a sad twist again in a career that has been rife with disappointments.

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The journey of a star who had to wait years for his moment

Robinson started making headlines as one of the brightest young talents in track and field in 2019, competing for Hazelwood West High School in Missouri. He ran 44.84 seconds at the age of 17, the first athlete under 18 to do so in the 400m. After that, he signed with Arizona State University; many expected him to become America’s next great quarter-miler.

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But the COVID-19 pandemic slowed him down. Unfortunately, Robinson was forced to just race one time in 2020, finishing with a world-leading 44.91 at that time. Despite this, Robinson’s journey was far from a smooth one.

Competing in one of the deepest 400m fields in the world, he spent years trying to break through while stars such as Michael Norman, Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, and Chris Bailey claimed places on major U.S. teams. Robinson often found himself just outside the spotlight. His biggest success came in the relays. At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Robinson helped the U.S win gold in both the mixed 4x400m relay and the men’s 4x400m relay.

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But despite his success, he still couldn’t secure the individual national title he had worked toward for years until the 2026 USATF Championships seemed to bring it home.