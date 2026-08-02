Track and Field Coach Removed From 22-Year Job Amid Investigation

A coach who won 12 national titles at Fayetteville-Manlius School and took over the boys’ team in 2004, the same year the Nike Cross Nationals began, and the girls’ team claimed the No. 1 spot. However, a recent letter to parents announcing that his contract would not be renewed left Bill Aris “surprised and disappointed.”

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It is reported that longtime coach Bill Aris’ position will not be renewed over allegations of overtraining and claims that he pushed kids to run while they were injured and called them out for what they ate and how they performed. The investigation had been ongoing since April, and a letter was sent to the parents of Fayetteville-Manlius students. Initially, because the students were not ready to speak openly, the investigation was conducted anonymously.

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“After careful consideration, Head Coach Bill Aris’ seasonal coaching position has not been renewed, and he will not be returning to coach at Fayetteville-Manlius. We are grateful for Coach Aris’ more than three decades of dedication and service,” said the director of Athletics, Scott Sugar, and F-M Superintendent Magda Parvey.

“I was surprised and disappointed,” Aris said to syracuse.com. “I was told that the DASA investigation was unfounded. I was told the accusations were not legitimate, so it’s very disappointing.”

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It all started in 2024 when a parent wrote in a school survey that the team appeared to have a culture of intimidation that harmed athletes’ well-being and development. The comment was one of several similar concerns raised.

Similar allegations were made against former Wisconsin cross-country coach Mackenzie Wartenberger, including emotional mistreatment, body shaming, and pressure to run through injuries.

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While the allegations against Aris were strong, dozens of former and current athletes came out in support of him at the F-M school auditorium last spring.

They said Aris had changed their lives for the better and that the training and discipline he taught went beyond running. They also wore T-shirts featuring Aris’ face. This support was not based on unsupported claims, as Aris had demonstrated his commitment to rigorous training throughout his three-decade career.

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How Bill Aris Built a Championship Program

Aris began his career with the program as an assistant coach in 1992. By 2004, he was leading both the boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams as field coach. Under his guidance, the girls became a national powerhouse, winning Nike Cross Nationals 11 times between 2006 and 2017. Their 2010 team also set a meet record with just 27 points. The boys earned their first and only national championship in 2014. Across more than three decades, Aris helped turn both programs into nationally recognized teams.

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A major part of his coaching style was the “Stotan” philosophy, which combined stoic discipline with Spartan toughness. He often reminded his athletes, “Pain is the purifier.” It means staying mentally strong, accepting discomfort, and using hard training to build discipline and character.

After the NXN Championships in Portland on December 6, 2014, Aris received an outpouring of support. Messages came through texts, emails, and phone calls from people across the country, including many he had never met. Still, the words from his former athletes meant the most, as they expressed their love, gratitude, and congratulations.

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One message that made Aris laugh came from Nick Ryan, one of Fayetteville-Manlius’ greatest runners. The 2013 graduate recorded personal bests of 4:05 in the 1,600 meters and 8:55 in the 3,200 meters. He also finished in the top 15 at NXN twice.

“I can’t believe it, Coach,” Nick joked. “I’m the only Ryan sibling who isn’t a national champion.”

His three siblings, Peter on the boys’ team and Olivia and Sophia on the girls’ team, all won national titles on Dec. 6.

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During a few training sessions, Aris stressed that boys and girls could push each other and improve when placed in groups based on similar fitness levels.

“We set up training groups based on similar fitness levels, regardless of gender. This is a co-ed program, and training is essentially genderless. Boys and girls train in the same groups. What matters is whether their fitness levels match and whether they can stay together. In that way, they help each other improve.”

“‘Disc pain’ combines two words: discomfort and pain. It refers to the pain distance runners feel during training and races. My advice is to get comfortable with the idea of embracing that pain,” said Aris.

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With the investigation still ongoing, F-M is interviewing new coaches to help develop its training groups. Parvey and Sugar also said the district is working to rebuild the program’s culture.