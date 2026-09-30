Coach Reveals How Olympian Ran With Achilles Injury, Then Ruptured Tendon in Final Few Miles

Sometimes fate simply isn’t on your side. Because on the outside, Tigst Assefa’s Berlin Marathon looked absolutely incredible. She ran more than 90% of the marathon faster than world-record pace and was on pace to shatter Ruth Chepng’etich’s time—until fate stepped in. As it turns out, the Ethiopian star finished the race after suffering a complete rupture of her right Achilles tendon, yet still finished just 68 seconds behind the world record. That turned the final stretch into a painful fight just to reach the line.

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Her coach Gemedu Dedefo revealed Tuesday that Assefa first felt pain around 31 kilometers – roughly 19.3 miles, meaning she ran about 11 kilometers, or 6.8 miles, while dealing with the injury.

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Dedefo also praised Adidas for its immediate response, saying the sponsor arranged a private jet after the race so Assefa could receive specialized treatment as quickly as possible. According to him, Assefa ran another 2 kilometers after the complete rupture, maintaining a world-record pace of 2:09:39

That makes the final kilometers of Assefa’s race look very different in hindsight. She had been flying toward history in Berlin, reaching 40K in 2:03:00 and still sitting inside the projected world-record pace. Then everything changed. Her stride shortened, the pain became visible, and the 29-year-old began limping toward the Brandenburg Gate. The final kilometers became a test of will, not speed.

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Assefa eventually crossed the line in 2:11:04, securing her third Berlin Marathon victory and recording the third-fastest women’s marathon time ever. Remarkably, the performance also improved her own former world record of 2:11:53, set in Berlin in 2023, by 49 seconds.

But the celebration barely had time to begin. Assefa collapsed after finishing and needed assistance, while the full extent of the injury only became clear afterward. Her manager Gianni Demadonna confirmed that the Achilles had completely ruptured during the closing stages.

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According to Demadonna, by 40K, the problem had become severe, and the tendon’s fibers were progressively giving way. By the final two kilometers, the tendon was completely torn. Demadonna later described her finish as astonishing, saying he could not understand how she managed to complete the race in that condition.

And there was little time to dwell on what had happened. The priority quickly shifted from the finish line to the operating room.

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Adidas arranged a private flight to Bavaria, allowing Assefa to reach a specialized clinic near Munich for urgent treatment. She subsequently underwent complex surgery on Monday, with her manager confirming that the procedure had been completed successfully.

What did Tigst Assefa say after undergoing successful surgery?

For someone who had just endured one of the most painful finishes of her career, Assefa’s first message after surgery was remarkably forward-looking.

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Through SCC EVENTS, organizers of the BMW Berlin Marathon, she thanked the global running community for its support and confirmed that her operation had gone well.

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“I would like to send my warmest greetings to everyone. My surgery went well. I am overwhelmed by the tremendous support I have received from all over the world,” Assefa said. Then came the message that showed where her mind already was. “I will definitely come back to Berlin, and then I will break the world record,” she added.

That comeback, however, will require patience. Demadonna has indicated that Assefa faces a lengthy rehabilitation, with an extended period before she can walk normally and then a gradual return through walking, cycling and eventually running. A return to competition could take roughly six to seven months, although no firm race has been set.

London in April 2027 has emerged as a possible target, but for now, the focus remains on recovery rather than a calendar date.

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Dedefo’s statement also underlined the support surrounding Assefa during the difficult stretch ahead. He thanked Adidas, her family, teammates, medical staff, physiotherapists and supporters around the world while expressing confidence in her ability to return. “Tigist is a champion, and we believe in her strength, courage and determination,” the statement read.

For Adidas, the private jet was more than a gesture after a dramatic race. It ensured one of its biggest running stars could move quickly from Berlin to specialist care when every hour mattered.

What a year this has been for Adidas athletes! According to multiple reports, Adidas athletes have won six of the ten gold medals at major marathons this year

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Assefa had already given the brand a remarkable Sunday performance. Now, the company has stepped in to support the much longer race ahead.

The Berlin victory will remain in the record books at 2:11:04. But the image that will linger may be Assefa limping through those final two kilometers, unaware that her Achilles had completely given way, yet still refusing to stop.

Now comes the harder part: rebuilding the runner who somehow kept moving when her body was telling her to stop.