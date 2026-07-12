College Athlete Announces Early Track and Field Retirement to Pursue Another Passion

At 16, she made a blistering start to her time with IMG Academy, earning praise from coach Jean Carlos Arroyo. By 19, she had the world on notice after medalling in her first two Carifta Games, with then-president Freddie Evans earmarking her as a promising star. However, while track and field is the be-all and end-all for most athletes, Hollywood has come calling for Sanaa Rae Morris.

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The 21-year-old sprinter has confirmed her retirement after being accepted to the USC School of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles. The Howard University graduate spent the last four years with the Washington, D.C., school, doing relatively well.

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“Pursuing a career in Hollywood is certainly one of my goals,” Morris told The Royal Gazette. “With my acceptance to the USC School of Cinematic Arts and upcoming internship experience, I look forward to fully immersing myself in the industry and exploring the opportunities that lie ahead.

“While I am still at the beginning of my journey, I would love to build a career in film and television, creating meaningful stories that resonate with audiences while proudly representing Bermuda on an international stage.”

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Rae Morris earned a full athletic scholarship to Howard, leaving the running club, Bermuda Pacers Track Club, to join the university. However, despite thriving at the high school level and winning a variety of medals in the 200m and 400m, things changed.

When she progressed to Howard, a large portion of those wins came in the relays.

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She registered a personal best of 55.92 at the Aggie Invitational in NC, producing one of the best wind-legal times of the meet. Not just that, she helped Howard win their fourth straight MEAC Championship women’s title. That was across the indoor and outdoor seasons, a streak extending back to the 2023/24 season.

The 21-year-old was also named to the All-Academic team for the MEAC’s indoor and outdoor competitions, marking her fourth consecutive title.

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“My time at Howard allowed me to grow in ways I never imagined,” Rae Morris added. “I was fortunate to be part of the women’s track and field programme, where we won four consecutive MEAC Championships. Beyond the victories, the sport taught me discipline, perseverance, resilience and the value of teamwork.”

Despite stepping away from the track, Morris’ relationship with the sport hasn’t changed. In fact, it all began with a childhood passion that eventually carried her to the collegiate level.

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Sanaa Rae Morris reflects on falling in love with running

At 16, a promising young star, Sanaa Rae Morris, found the punishing world of track and field rather enticing. Although even then, the Bermudian had the world at her feet after winning the Nike Nationals All-American Track and Field award in 2019. That, alongside a variety of other accolades before she even turned 20, all started because of one thing.

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The Bermuda Pacers Track Club fostered her love for running. The now 21-year-old joined the club from ages 13 to 19 and earned a full athletic scholarship. Not just that, she also competed at the IMG Academy, where she led the team to a successful 2020/21 season as the team captain. None of that would have been possible, Rae Morris believes, without the Pacers.

“Running with Pacers created a deep love for the sport at a very young age and has since created great opportunities for me that continue to this day,” Rae Morris told Bernews in 2024. “Pacers played a significant role in my development in track and field.”

Now retired from sprinting and having hung up her spikes, Sanaa Rae Morris has achieved everything she could at the high school and collegiate levels. However, she credits her time with the Pacers for helping set the tone.

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“Along this journey of development with Pacers, I had full support along the way and am forever grateful for the lessons and experiences that each coach and athlete provided me with,” she added. “I learned perseverance, discipline, teamwork, leadership, and more about myself.

“To this day, they are my biggest cheerleaders. If you put in the work, you will reap the rewards. I am forever grateful.”

Track and field gave Sanaa Rae Morris the platform, but Hollywood is where she now wants to build her future. She leaves the sport with lasting memories and a new stage waiting on the other side.