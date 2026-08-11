Debate Over Athlete Security Erupts as High School Demands Money for NCAA Content

What if covering a high school game came with a price tag? That’s now the reality at Northgate High School in Georgia, where photographers and videographers seeking sideline access will have to pay for the privilege.

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The school’s new 2026 policy charges $25 per event for most sports, $15 for baseball and softball, or $200 for a full-season pass. The move has sparked criticism, with some questioning why media should have to pay to cover student-athletes.

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But Northgate says there’s more to the policy than just money…

According to them, the policy is about controlling who gets access to the sidelines as the number of photographers and videographers covering high school sports continues to grow. The school wants to reduce overcrowding and ensure that only approved personnel are operating around athletes, coaches and officials.

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One of the fans reacted to this decision saying, “How absurd.”

According to Matthew Travis, a former Sports Director in a small market, this is a “terrible idea,” as he thinks this will lead to their teams and athletes getting next to no coverage because many sports departments are not going to pay to cover your team.

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Another fan questioned, “What have they won ever?”

However, Northgate has a lot going on athletically. The Newnan school fields 22 varsity sports and will compete in Class 7A, Region 2 through 2028. Its teams have collected championships in sports such as golf, soccer, softball and cheerleading. And, with that kind of athletic activity, the sidelines can quickly become crowded.

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However, reacting to this amount, some of the fans feel, “Even some members of the GA press association can’t afford this. Per reporter/photographer, per school? Nah.”

Critics argued that legitimate media outlets shouldn’t have to pay to do their jobs. Northgate subsequently clarified that the policy does not apply to traditional news organizations.

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“This policy does NOT apply to official media outlets,” the school said, specifically pointing to organizations such as the Newnan Times-Herald. The school added that it wants to continue welcoming recognized news organizations that cover its student-athletes.

Instead, the fee is aimed at outside photographers and videographers, especially those hired by individual athletes, teams or private clients.

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And that’s where things get complicated. How?

High school sports have become a big part of social media, with athletes increasingly relying on photos and videos to build their profiles, catch a college coach’s eye or simply showcase what they can do. Now, with this latest decision, it will be interesting to see what happens next…

Reacting to this media pass, another one said, “I feel like I have so much I want to say, but am speechless at the same time. Bizarre is the only word I can find.”

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Steve Solis offered one example from Southern California that illustrates the school’s concern. He recalled seeing a parent purchase a “MEDIA” vest simply to photograph his son, only to end up trash-talking the opposing chain crew from the sideline.

It’s an extreme example, but it highlights the problem Northgate is trying to address.

However, according to some of the fans, “All schools should do this in my opinion because all these randoms charge kids to take pictures but expect to get in the game FREE & on the sidelines with a computer self-generated media pass!”

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There is another side to Northgate’s policy, too. The school says it wants to create opportunities for students interested in photography, videography, broadcasting, communications, social media, and event operations.

So perhaps this isn’t simply about putting a price tag on access.