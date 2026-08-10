“Even Crazier”: Noah Lyles Lays Out Why Team USA’s Double Gold for 100m and 200m Is Unthinkable

For Team USA, Eugene turned into a stage for a new generation. Tate Taylor and Mia Maxwell didn’t just win gold… they pulled off something no country had managed before at the World U20 Championships.

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The two American teenagers became the first athletes from the same country to sweep the 100m and 200m titles at the World U20 Championships. Noah Lyles, who knows exactly how demanding that double can be. Hence, he was quick to point it out.

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“This double Gold that Tate Taylor and Mia Maxwell just pulled off is probably one of the hardest to do,” Lyles tweeted. “Mostly because of how hard the schedule is. 6 races in 4 days is SOOO hard on the body. Then to do it as U20 athletes is even crazier.”

Taylor had already given the American fans plenty to cheer about after winning the 100m in a personal-best 9.94 seconds on Thursday. Three days later, the 18-year-old returned to Hayward Field for the 200m and once again left everyone behind.

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The Texas teenager powered through the final in 19.83 seconds, winning by a staggering 0.48 seconds and setting a championship record. Fellow American Blake Hamilton followed in 20.31, while Barbados’ Jayden Green took bronze in 20.55.

“To go out there and execute the way I wanted to, felt pretty good,” Taylor said.

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For Maxwell, the wait was only another 30 minutes. She stepped onto the track knowing what was at stake and produced the fastest 200m of her career, crossing in 22.37 seconds to beat Jamaica’s Shanoya Douglas.

What did Maxwell say on this?

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“More to come, better to come,” Maxwell said. “This is just the beginning of what me and Tate and all the Americans’ future in the sport is, so I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Coming back to the one who literally paved the path for all these youngsters, Noah Lyles had been watching the future unfold all week. Even when the Americans won both 100m titles, he returned to X with another celebration:

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“The US won both 100m at U20 championships. One side of the house real loud right now.”

Moreover, Taylor had also already earned his personal shoutout from Lyles after his 100m victory.

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“A champion is Born,” he wrote.

Later on, Taylor anchored the U.S. 4x100m relay to gold in 38.16 seconds, joining Blake Hamilton, Dillon Mitchell and Kyler Brown. The time shattered the previous world U20 record of 38.51 seconds.

With that, Taylor became the first man in the 40-year history of the World U20 Championships to win the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m at the same edition. That’s a feat that even Lyles failed to achieve. In fact, no sprinter, male or female, had ever completed that combination at the championships.

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Looking at Tate Taylor and Mia Maxwell’s rapid rise, one can surely say Team USA didn’t just find two new champions in Eugene. It may have found the next faces of American sprinting.