Former 100m World Record Holder Returns to Track and Field in a New Role

For years, Asafa Powell made a living from the stopwatch. Now, four years after stepping away from competitive sprinting, the Jamaican legend is returning to the track in a role that could feel strangely familiar – only this time, he will be standing on the other side of the finish line.

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The former 100m world record holder is opening himself up to coaching opportunities worldwide as a high-performance consultant through Doyle Management. After spending more than two decades competing at the highest level, Powell is ready to turn his experience into lessons for the next generation.

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And there may be no better person to teach the fine margins of sprinting. Powell ran a personal best of 9.72 seconds, a mark that still ranks among the fastest 100m times ever recorded. More remarkably, he broke the 10-second barrier 97 times, earning the Guinness World Record for the most sub-10-second 100m races.



Now, he wants to help others discover what made those performances possible. Powell’s coaching philosophy is unlikely to come from a textbook. Much of it was forged through his own relationship with legendary Jamaican coach Stephen Francis, whose attention to technique helped transform a promising young sprinter into one of the most consistent athletes the event has ever seen.

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Powell once explained that the 100m may look simple because it lasts only a few seconds. In reality, he said, every movement demands preparation. “The key to the 100 metres is that it is very technical,” Powell said. “It takes a lot of hard work.” That lesson became the foundation of his career.



Francis studied sprinting obsessively. During Powell’s development, he showed him footage of some of the sport’s greatest names, including Frankie Fredericks, Maurice Greene, Linford Christie, Francis Obikwelu, and Christian Malcolm.

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“My coach would have videos,” Powell once recalled on Justin Gatlin’s Ready Set Go podcast. “I think I was a serious project for him.” Francis did not simply ask Powell to copy those athletes. Instead, he combined elements of their techniques and created a style suited to his own athlete. “I think he brought all these guys together and created a technique he wanted to see out of me,” Powell explained.

That attention to detail eventually produced one of sprinting’s most recognizable strides. Even Gatlin, another legendary 100m sprinter, once admitted he studied Powell’s mechanics. “By far, you had the best form in track and field history. It was flawless,” Gatlin told him.

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The influence of Francis on Powell became even clearer when the Jamaican coach died. At Francis’s memorial ceremony in Kingston in 2026, Powell struggled to speak about the man who had changed his life. He remembered arriving at UTech with little idea of where the opportunity would take him and eventually finding a coach who believed in him before he fully believed in himself.

Francis once told Powell that he would break the world record. “I laughed,” Powell recalled. “Honestly, I thought he believed in me more than I believed in myself.” Francis turned out to be right.

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Powell broke the 100m world record in 2005 with 9.77 seconds before lowering it to 9.74 in 2007. His career later included Olympic and World Championship medals, while his 97 sub-10 performances established a consistency that remains central to his legacy.



At the memorial, however, those records seemed secondary. “Coach became more than just a coach. He was another father,” Powell said before becoming emotional while describing everything Francis had done for him.

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That relationship could now shape the next chapter of Powell’s life.

Can Asafa Powell become the next Stephen Francis?

Powell has already made it clear that his coaching services will extend beyond individual athletes. Private sprinters, colleges and universities, national federations, professional teams, and training camps can seek his expertise.

His experience covers the parts of sprinting he knows best – starts, acceleration, maximum velocity, and race preparation.

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It is a natural progression for a man whose own journey began almost by accident. Powell initially had little interest in becoming a professional athlete. Watching his brother Donovan compete at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 helped spark his interest, and he joined MVP Track & Field Club in 2001 under Francis.



By 2004, he had broken 10 seconds for the first time. A year later, he was the fastest man in the world. Powell eventually stepped away from competitive sprinting, but the sport never truly left him. His willingness to work with athletes from Ghana and elsewhere in Africa also reflects how far his influence could now reach.



The challenge will be different this time. Powell no longer has to execute the perfect start or survive the final 20 meters. Instead, he has to explain those details to someone else and know when to push, when to correct, and when to simply let an athlete trust the work.

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That is exactly what Francis once did for him. And perhaps that makes Powell’s return more meaningful than a simple coaching announcement.



He spent his career learning from one of Jamaica’s greatest coaches. Now, he gets the chance to pass those lessons forward.



Whether he can build champions in the same way Francis did remains to be seen.

But if Powell can give another young sprinter the belief Francis once gave him, his second chapter in track and field could become just as significant as the first.