Gabby Thomas Calls It Quits From Social Media App Following Feud With Hater

Gabby Thomas has had enough of the X drama. After another round of online back-and-forth with NCAA athlete Erin Brown, the Olympic champion appears ready to step away from the platform.

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The latest exchange began when an anonymous account described itself as Thomas’ “biggest #1 hater,” admitting that its goal was to get under her skin and bring her down. Thomas quickly connected the account to Brown, sharing a screenshot on X with a simple caption: “Erin made a burner acct.”

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Brown was quick to deny the accusation. In a video posted to his own account, he insisted that he was in Europe and had no reason to hide behind another profile. He maintained that anything posted under his name would come directly from him. Thomas eventually decided she had seen enough.

“Y’all I’m sorry sometimes I just can’t help myself but I’m officially retiring my phone now (on this app) 😂,” she wrote back.

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It was a lighthearted exit from an argument that has somehow continued for nearly two years.

The tension between Thomas and Brown dates back to the build-up to the Paris Olympics. Brown had posted that he did not want to see Thomas win medals at the Games. Thomas, of course, went on to win three gold medals in Paris.

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Afterward, she returned to his old post with a cheeky reminder: “I meant to come back to this I almost forgot 😂 🥇 🥇 🥇.”

That could have been the end of it. Instead, the two continued crossing paths online.

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Their exchanges became particularly heated in January 2025 after Thomas responded to criticism surrounding her Harvard background. Brown offered his own lengthy take, arguing that attending Harvard did not automatically determine someone’s intelligence. Thomas wasn’t impressed.

“Atp you seem a little too obsessed with me …weirdo,” she replied.

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Brown pushed back, arguing that discussing professional track athletes was part of what he did and did not make him obsessed with Thomas. He also denied having any burner account.

Thomas then resurfaced an old post from Brown that appeared to show his frustration after she had blocked him, writing in August 2024: “Damn what Gabby Thomas block me on Instagram for.”

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Brown still maintained his position, but later delivered a sarcastic message that made his feelings toward the Olympic champion pretty clear. He wished her health and success… while joking that he hoped she collected more silver and bronze medals.

The rivalry resurfaced again in May 2025. After veteran sprinter Vernon Norwood posted that “Hating is just confused admiration,” Thomas tagged Brown with a playful, “awww @TheErinBrown must love me.”

Brown responded with another sarcastic jab, complimenting her recent Met Gala appearance before warning that he might not be as forgiving the next time.

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The latest episode comes after Thomas recently opened up about the harassment she receives online. On July 20, the Olympic champion wrote that one particular demographic consistently sends her hate across social media platforms. A fan later pointed to the criticism she regularly receives from certain online personalities.

Thomas responded by bringing Brown into the conversation once again, saying, “Unfortunately you are exhibit B. At least Erin uses his real name when he comes under my posts.”

Now, after another accusation involving a supposed burner account, Thomas appears to be stepping away from X. Whether this really is the end of her social media presence remains to be seen. But after years of trading shots with Brown, the sprint star seems ready to let the timeline run without her.