“I Always Push Him”: Olympic Medalist Finds Silver Lining After Massive 6.20m Falls Short Against Mondo Duplantis

Mondo Duplantis is used to standing alone at the top. But in Zurich, Emmanouil Karalis refused to let him have it easy, getting within just 0.11 metres of dethroning his pole vault record. The Greek pole vaulter produced a stunning 6.20m clearance, forcing the Olympic champion to answer with another giant leap.

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Despite that, Karalis had to settle for second as Duplantis cleared the bar at 6.25m to win the men’s pole vault at the Zurich Diamond League, but his new national record may have been just as important as the victory itself. Though it wasn’t quite his 6.31m world record, it still was an incredible clutch performance.

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“Not every day two people attend for the world record, so that was nuts,” Karalis shared later. “I did the PR, I was able to drive for the world record, so I am glad that I am here. I really enjoyed myself. It was a great competition.”

Imago ATLETICA – Internazionali di Atletica – Diamond League Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Mondo Duplantis SWE during the warm-up at the Diamond League at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland on August 16, 2025 Chorzow Poland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xIPAxSport/ABACAx

Karalis’ jump still set a new personal best, but even that would not be enough on the night.

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“Everyone had a blast there,” he continued. “The difference between these heights is mostly mental. I have to break my mental barriers. It is good that I have the attention to the world record because in the next competition it will be mentally easier. I am so happy I tried for it.”

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When Duplantis set the world record back in March 2026, it was his 15th world record in his entire career. Speaking to the reporters later, Karalis stayed optimistic about beating him, and still took great pride in pushing him.

“But for now, I keep the second place,” Karalis also added during his post-event interview. “I will keep the 6.20, and I will keep all the luck from all the people that supported me. For sure, I pushed Mondo, I always push him. And I think he enjoys the pressure. And hopefully, in the future, we are going to have amazing battles. Hopefully, I can get a win one day. But when that comes, I am going to keep smiling, keep competing, and giving everything that I have in the field.”

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If we take a look at the event, the night had initially looked like another chapter in Duplantis’ extraordinary reign. The Swedish-American cleared his opening heights with authority, but Karalis refused to let the competition become another procession.

The Greek moved through 5.50m, 5.80m, 5.90m, 6.00m and 6.10m without a single failure. Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen also reached 6.00m, but three failures at the next height ended his challenge.

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That left the two biggest names standing. Duplantis cleared 6.15m on his first attempt, setting a new meeting record. Karalis, instead of following him, made a bold decision. He passed. Then he asked for 6.20m.

The gamble paid off. Karalis soared over the bar on his first attempt, adding three centimeters to his previous outdoor best and establishing a new Greek national record. More importantly, he became the second-highest vaulter in history behind Duplantis. For a moment, Zurich belonged to Manolo. But Duplantis had been waiting for his turn.

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The 26-year-old responded on his first attempt and immediately restored the familiar order. Yet Karalis had already achieved something significant: he had forced the world record holder to raise his game. Then the pair decided to go even higher.

What did Mondo Duplantis say about Emmanouil Karalis’ giant leap?

Duplantis had spoken before the meeting about how Karalis and the other elite vaulters were changing the nature of the event. Zurich showed exactly what he meant.

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“Tonight, Manolo jumped really out of this world. It was amazing when he jumped 6.20, so I just had to respond. The best way was to jump 6.25 and come away with a win – this is the highest level of competition that there’s ever been,” Duplantis said.

Karalis then put the world record height of 6.32m on the board. The first attempt was unsuccessful. Duplantis followed and also watched the bar fall. Karalis came agonizingly close on his second try, only to catch the bar on his way down. Duplantis couldn’t convert his second attempt either.

Suddenly, both men had one final opportunity. Karalis’ third attempt ended his world-record pursuit and confirmed Duplantis as the winner. But even the champion couldn’t complete the final act.

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He built speed down the runway, launched himself toward the bar and appeared to have enough height. On the descent, however, he grazed it. The bar wobbled before finally falling to the mat.

Duplantis could only throw his arms up in frustration. The world record therefore remained at 6.31m, the mark he established earlier this year in Uppsala.

Karalis has been steadily closing the gap. After winning European indoor gold in 2025 and taking Olympic bronze, the Greek has continued to produce career-best performances, including his 6.16m clearance in Lausanne.

Now, 6.20m has added another milestone. Duplantis himself admitted that the standard is changing.

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“It is going to take 6.20 bars to win from now on. That is the level that we are at right now – this is really fun,” he said.

And perhaps that is the biggest silver lining for Karalis. He did not beat Duplantis in Zurich. But he made him work for it. He made the world’s greatest vaulter respond. And, perhaps most importantly, he left the stadium believing that the gap is no longer impossible to close.