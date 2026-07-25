‘I’m Scared for Y’All Next Year”: Noah Lyles Caps USATF Triumph With Bold Warning

Noah Lyles promised fireworks at the USATF Outdoor Championships, and he delivered them exactly when it mattered. Down early in the men’s 100m final, the Olympic champion reeled in the entire field over the closing stretch to reclaim his national title, then used the moment to send a warning to everyone chasing him.

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Lyles crossed the line in a world-leading 9.79 seconds, matching the personal best he set winning Olympic gold in Paris two years ago, throwing his arms up and shouting, “Yes sir!” with his tongue out. It was his third U.S. 100m title, and by his own account, it barely scratches the surface of what he’s planning next.

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“Shoot, I was just playing around this year,” Lyles said after the race. “I’m scared for y’all next year. I’m real scared, cause y’all not gonna have this ‘nice Noah’ who goes around and thinks it’s all light, lol.”

That threat carries weight given how Friday’s race actually unfolded. Lyles didn’t have the field in hand from the gun. Coleman and Bednarek got the better starts, and Lyles admitted afterward his own start was shaky before he found his stride. Then came his signature closing speed over the final stretch, the same trait that’s carried him through years of major finals.

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“In my head, the distance was already made up,” Lyles said. “Coach said, ‘Put my hand in their pocket; don’t let ’em get away.’ I saw where Christian was, and I said, ‘Oh yeah, my hand is all the way in there,’ and I just pulled him back, and I did what I do.”

Ronnie Baker crossed second in 9.88, Bednarek third in the same time, and Coleman faded to fourth in 9.93. The result carried extra weight beyond the standings too. Lyles had run a faster 9.76 earlier in the meet, but that mark came with an illegal tailwind. Friday’s 9.79 was fully wind-legal, making it the fastest time in the world this season.

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That kind of performance in a year with no Olympics or World Championships says something about how Lyles actually treats time off.

“There’s no better feeling than winning” – Noah Lyles

For most elite sprinters, a season without a global championship is a chance to ease off. Lyles has never operated that way, and he made that clear again after this win.

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“There’s no better feeling than winning,” he said. “It’s my natural high. That’s my vice. Winning, running fast and feeling like I’m flying. Feeling like being better than everybody else in the world. You can’t get that around here, only around me.” The statement wasn’t just post-race emotion. It perfectly captured the mentality Lyles has carried throughout 2026.

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This year’s USATF Championships weren’t even a qualifying meet for a global event, the first time that’s been true since 2018. Lyles didn’t treat it as a lesser stop on the calendar anyway.

“Some people take an off year as a year to not do stuff,” he said before the championships. “I’m winning and still doing stuff. And I don’t see that as a reason to stop doing what I’m best at, which is getting out here and running fast. It’s just that we’re not particularly looking to peak at any certain meet.”

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That approach is exactly why his focus is already shifting toward September. Lyles has automatically qualified for both the 100m and 200m at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships, running September 11-13 in Budapest, a new event built around a $10 million prize purse across 28 disciplines and a format that ditches traditional medals for unique participation tokens that combine into a trophy for each event’s champion. World Athletics has also named Lyles an “Ultimate Star,” putting him in charge as the event’s MC and creative adviser, shaping everything from athlete introductions to Club Ultimate, the after-party built specifically for the athletes themselves.

Lyles isn’t treating the role as ceremonial.

“I plan to win that. I’m planning to stay in shape all the way till that,” he said. “That means that I’m going to show up every time I race.”

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That obsession with winning isn’t new. Asked earlier this year whether he’d rather take $100 million or guarantee victory in every race for the rest of his career, his answer said everything about how he keeps score.

“If I win gold in every single event that I participate in, I’ll make more than $100 million,” Lyles said. “I can create the biggest moment ever seen and make more than $100 million. So I’ll take that one.”

Budapest in September is where he gets his next chance to prove that math right, running the 100m and 200m on a stage he’s also helping to build from the inside out.