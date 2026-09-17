“It’s Frustrating”: World Record Holder Sets Sights on Missing Medal Ahead of LA28

Just before the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, Josh Kerr sent a clear warning to his rivals: “I’m not going to lose.” Days later, the Scottish star backed up those words in Budapest, winning the inaugural race in 3:29.35 after pulling away from the field in the closing stages. It was another strong race in a season that has already seen Kerr break the mile world record in 3:42.66. And now the world record holder is setting his sights on the one major prize still missing from his collection ahead of the LA Olympics 2028.

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“I have every other medal in track and field right now. I just don’t have that one, so it’s frustrating me for sure,” Kerr told Olympics.com when discussing his Olympic ambitions. For the 28-year-old, the missing piece is not difficult to identify. He has already collected world championship gold, two world indoor titles, Commonwealth gold and, most recently, the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship 1500m title. The Olympic gold medal is the one major prize that remains outside his collection.

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“To complete the set, my brain would finally relax,” Kerr said. His words underline just how much the Olympic title means to him, particularly after coming so close at the previous two Games. The Olympics, he added, are “obviously the pinnacle of our sport…To complete the set, my brain would finally relax,” Kerr said.

Kerr is no stranger to the thrills and pitfalls of the Olympic arena. Back at the Tokyo Olympics, he won the 1500m bronze in 3:29.05. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen claimed gold in Olympic time while Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot took silver in 3:29.01.

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By Paris 2024, Kerr became world champion. In the 1500m final, it was a dramatic race between Kerr, Ingebrigtsen and American Cole Hocker. Ingebrigtsen pushed the pace early, but Hocker held his own until he delivered a brilliant finishing kick in the last few metres. Kerr finished as #2 in an Olympic-record time of 3:27.79, 0.14 seconds behind Hocker, who finished first in 3:27.65.

Now, with LA28 approaching, Kerr believes his two Olympic experiences will make him a much more prepared athlete. “I think I would go in a lot more relaxed,” he told Olympics.com. “I’ve been there multiple times, and I understand what the game is all about. I know what I’m doing.”

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Still, Kerr made it clear: “I’m going to be on the offence.” This approach is already showing up in his 2026 campaign. Kerr has repeatedly set lofty goals and then delivered when the time was right.

Kerr delivered on his mile world record promise

Kerr’s much-discussed Project 222 was built around an attempt to break the men’s mile world record. The Scottish runner went to the London Diamond League on July 18 with the target firmly in sight. He did more than simply break the record. Kerr ran 3:42.66, taking down Hicham El Guerrouj’s 3:43.13 mark, which had stood since 1999. The performance made Kerr the first man to break the 3:43 barrier for the mile. His 1500m split was 3:27.62, also a British record.

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He then headed to Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games, where another title was waiting. Kerr won the men’s mile in 3:54.12, beating Cameron Myers to claim Commonwealth gold on home soil. And his winning run continued in Budapest.

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The Ultimate Championship presented Kerr with another opportunity to test himself against the world’s best. Before the competition, his confidence was unmistakable. “I’m not going to lose,” Kerr said. The much-anticipated 1500m showdown with Jakob Ingebrigtsen did not happen after the Norwegian withdrew from the event. Kerr was still left with a quality field that included Olympic champion Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Hobbs Kessler and Myers.

Kerr waited before making his move. As the race entered its final stages, he moved toward the front and then produced the decisive surge with roughly 300m remaining. Myers attempted to respond, but Kerr held his form through the final straight. He crossed the line in 3:29.35, with Myers second in 3:29.68 and Kessler third in 3:30.73, becoming the first men’s 1500m champion at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

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Once again, Kerr had backed up his words. But now his attention has shifted to a challenge that cannot be completed this season. Before LA28, however, Kerr has another target on his mind. After breaking the mile world record, Kerr has said he plans to target the 1500m world record during the 2027 season. The record remains 3:26.00, set by Hicham El Guerrouj in 1998.

Now, Kerr will have another chance to prove that his big words can turn into big moments.