Josh Kerr Reveals Extreme Routine Behind His Record-Breaking Ambitions

The strongest part of Josh Kerr’s world-record run might have happened long before he stepped onto the track in London. Behind his historic 3:42.66 mile was a daily routine that leaves little room for an ordinary lifestyle. From five a.m. ice baths to spending hours inside an altitude chamber, the Scottish runner has built his days around one goal: becoming the best middle-distance runner in the world.

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Kerr made history at the London Diamond League on July 18, 2026, breaking Hicham El Guerrouj’s legendary 3:43.13 mile record, which had stood since 1999. The 29-year-old’s 3:42.66 performance returned the world record to British hands after more than four decades. But as he recently revealed in an interview with BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg, his success comes with a level of discipline that extends well beyond his training sessions.

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For Kerr, the day begins before most people have even considered getting out of bed. His schedule starts at 5 a.m., with an ice bath followed by contrast therapy and time in the hot tub. Breakfast comes next, along with visualization and journaling before he spends some time with his wife. By 10 a.m., he is ready to begin his training session.



However, the most unusual part of his schedule comes after his training session. Kerr spends roughly three hours relaxing inside a specially converted altitude chamber, with his overall exposure to the simulated high-altitude environment extending to around 12 hours daily, including overnight.

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Explaining the routine to Kuenssberg, Kerr said, “Typical day… So, I’m up at five. Every day I’m up at five. We’re gonna get straight in the ice bath. We’ll do a little bit contrast and so about 3-5 degrees in temperature, do a little bit of hot tubbing, breakfast, visualization, and some journaling, spend some time with my wife.”

He then described how his afternoons revolve around recovery before an early night. “I’ll then go to work ten till two and then from there like kinda two till five… I’m gonna be relaxing in my altitude chamber and then it’s bedtime by 8:30.”

The chamber might sound intimidating, but Kerr does not see it that way. It reduces the oxygen concentration in his room to simulate conditions at a higher altitude, helping him incorporate hypoxic exposure into his recovery routine.

“It sounds a lot more hardcore than it is. It’s the word chamber sounds hardcore… I get that, but all, all it’s doing is it’s getting your oxygen level in your room to being at a higher altitude than you’re at,” he explained.

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He added that he spends 12 hours daily in the room, with approximately 10 of those hours coming overnight. Despite the demanding schedule, Kerr embraces the lifestyle. “I love it. I think it’s a great lifestyle.”



This attention to detail also reflects the thinking behind Project 222, his ambitious attempt to run the mile in 222 seconds. Working alongside coach Danny Mackey and the Brooks team, Kerr built his preparation around targeted sessions, recovery science, mental visualization, and specially developed racing equipment. Rather than relying on one extraordinary workout, he wanted every part of his preparation to contribute to the final result. And the record is only one part of what Kerr wants to achieve.

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Josh Kerr is now looking for the missing piece in his puzzle

The Scottish runner has already established himself among the biggest names in middle-distance athletics. He won the 1500m world championship in 2023, followed by Olympic silver at Paris 2024 after claiming bronze at Tokyo 2020. He has also won the 3000 m world indoor title twice, in 2024 and 2026, alongside the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship 1500 m title and Commonwealth mile gold.

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Yet one achievement continues to elude him: Olympic gold.

Speaking to Olympics.com in September 2026, Kerr admitted that completing his collection would finally bring him some peace. “I have every other medal in track and field right now. I just don’t have that one, so it’s frustrating me for sure,” he said. “To complete the set, my brain would finally relax. The Olympics is obviously the pinnacle of our sport.”

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His ambitions extend beyond winning gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Kerr has also identified the 1500m world record as a target for the 2027 season. Having already experienced two Olympic Games, he believes he will approach Los Angeles with greater confidence and understanding.



That determination was evident again during his recent BBC interview when he was asked who would ultimately be remembered as the greatest middle-distance runner. “I believe that whoever’s gonna win the Olympics in 2028 is gonna be remembered as the best middle-distance runner of all time,” Kerr responded.

He believes Olympic gold would be the final achievement needed to complete his legacy.

“I think, you know, being a world record holder, being a multiple-time world champion, and being the Olympic gold medalist, I think that’s the last little piece of my puzzle.”

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For now, Kerr’s 5 a.m. starts, recovery sessions, and early nights remain part of the bigger plan. The mile record has already fallen. But the Olympic dream is still waiting, and Kerr appears willing to build his entire life around getting there.