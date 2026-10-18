Late American Olympian Honored for His Contribution to Track and Field

Jeff Galloway spent his life proving that running was not reserved for the fastest. Eight months after his death, the American Olympian is receiving one final recognition for helping thousands of people discover the sport on their own terms.

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New York Road Runners has named Galloway the 2026 recipient of the Abebe Bikila Award, honoring his lasting contribution to distance running. His family will accept the posthumous honor during the New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony on October 30, celebrating a legacy built on making running more accessible.

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The award carries its own remarkable history. Ethiopian legend Abebe Bikila won Olympic marathon gold barefoot in Rome in 1960 before defending his title in Tokyo four years later, becoming the first athlete to win two Olympic marathons. Galloway’s contribution to the sport looked different, but it was just as meaningful to the people he inspired.



Galloway represented the United States in the 10,000 meters at the 1972 Munich Olympics. He finished fifth at the Boston Marathon in 1973, recorded a marathon best of 2:18:29, and helped establish Atlanta’s Peachtree Road Race, winning its inaugural edition in 1970. Yet his greatest influence would come from challenging the idea that runners had to push through every mile without stopping.

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Galloway knew the demands of elite competition firsthand. In 1972, after qualifying for the Olympic 10,000 meters, he entered the marathon trials alongside his friend and training partner Jack Bacheler. The pair fought for the final place on the American Olympic marathon team, but Galloway ultimately stepped aside to let Bacheler take the opportunity.



That gesture reflected a side of the runner that would define his later work: helping others find their place in the sport. Despite once training as much as 140 miles a week, Galloway eventually became known for encouraging runners to incorporate walking breaks into their workouts and races.

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His method began in 1974, when he agreed to teach a running class through Florida State University. Many participants had not exercised for years, so he started them with walking and short jogging intervals. He adjusted their breaks to prevent exhaustion and help everyone finish comfortably.



The results changed his outlook. “Walk breaks kept the groups together,” Galloway explained on his website. “Everyone passed the final exam: finishing either a 5K or a 10K with smiles on their faces.”

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He continued refining the approach, believing planned walking intervals could conserve energy, reduce injury risk, and help runners maintain confidence. His own experience supported the idea. During the 1980 Houston Marathon, he walked through every water station and finished in 2:16:35, faster than his previous marathons completed without that strategy.

Jeff Galloway’s long-lasting legacy

Galloway carried his philosophy far beyond the track. Through training programs, running stores, books, retreats, and his work as a runDisney training consultant, he helped people who once considered long-distance running impossible cross finish lines. His book, Galloway’s Book on Running, became a lasting resource for runners seeking practical advice and encouragement.

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For many, the impact was deeply personal. Karen Bock-Losee recalled discovering the method in her 60s and going on to complete several half-marathons. “I never thought I would be a runner. I never thought I’d run a half marathon,” she said in a tribute video. “I just want to say thank you.”

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Another runner, Susan Williams, remembered Galloway turning around during a half-marathon in Kentucky in 2011 when she struggled with cramping. He returned to encourage her through the difficult stretch. “You turned around and came back. You talked me through it. It was awesome,” she recalled.

Those moments captured the heart of his work. Galloway did not ask everyone to chase elite times; he wanted them to discover what they could accomplish. Running coach Bobby McGee summed up the appeal of his approach: after a race, people talk about their finishing times, not whether they ran every step.

Galloway continued sharing that message into his later years, even after surviving heart failure in 2021. He died on February 25, 2026, at 80, following a hemorrhagic stroke and complications involving bleeding in the brain. Tributes poured in from runners whose confidence and lives had changed because of his advice.

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The October ceremony will also recognize other contributors to New York’s running community. Lynn Blackstone, George Hirsch, and Percy Sutton will enter the NYRR Hall of Fame, while journalist Gordon Bakoulis will receive the George Hirsch Journalism Award. The honors arrive as the New York City Marathon marks 50 years since its move to the five-borough course in 1976.



For Galloway, the recognition feels fitting. His Olympic career established him as a competitor, but his lasting achievement was showing ordinary people that they belonged in the sport, too. His message lives on with every runner who takes a walking break, regains confidence, and keeps moving toward the finish.