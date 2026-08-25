Legend Usain Bolt Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend of 13 Years With 5-Carat Diamond Ring

Usain Bolt was not racing toward the finish line during his recent milestone celebration in Jamaica. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist turned his 40th birthday party into a massive romantic milestone by officially proposing to his longtime partner, Kasi Bennett. The sprinting legend managed to catch his partner completely off guard in front of their closest family and friends. The emotional surprise unfolded while the couple was actively speaking to the crowd at a popular local venue.

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The couple was on stage addressing their guests at One Belmont in Kingston when the historic athlete suddenly changed the trajectory of the evening. Bolt reached for the microphone, dropped to one knee, and asked Bennett to make him the happiest man in the world. As applause and cheers erupted throughout the venue, Bolt slipped a massive five-carat oval-shaped diamond engagement ring onto her finger. Bennett immediately took to social media to share her emotional reaction to the stunning jewelry.

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Bennett gave her followers a direct glimpse of the magical night by sharing a picture of the exact proposal moment. She captioned the romantic photo by writing, “A million moments led us here. Yes, always. 🤍” Another post captured her complete shock, featuring emotional emojis alongside a caption stating, “This about sums up the night. My face.” Her absolute shock stemmed directly from the fact that she had personally helped coordinate the massive event.

For someone who spent years making the world watch the clock, Bolt had managed to create a moment where time seemed to stand still.

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Bennett later gave her followers a glimpse of the emotional night. Sharing a picture from the proposal, she wrote, “A million moments led us here. Yes, always. 🤍”

Another post captured just how surprised she had been: “This about sums up the night. My face,” she wrote, alongside emotional emojis.

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The surprise was particularly impressive because Bennett had reportedly been heavily involved in planning Bolt’s 40th birthday celebration. She spent weeks helping organize the occasion without ever realizing that her own life was about to permanently change. A close friend of the couple, Nikolette Williams, revealed exactly how carefully the proposal had been kept under wraps behind the scenes.

“So many sleepless nights planning UB’s 40th with Kasi…little did she know we were secretly planning the surprise of a lifetime,” Williams wrote. The newly engaged Bennett proudly showed off her massive ring in subsequent Instagram Stories while celebrating alongside their loved ones. This celebratory milestone firmly cements a romance that spans more than a decade.

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The proposal marks the ultimate milestone in a relationship that has already lasted for 13 years. Bolt and Bennett began dating in 2013, keeping their romance largely private before officially making it public around the 2016 Rio Olympics. Their relationship has since grown to include a massive family unit. The couple welcomed their daughter, Olympia Lightning, in May 2020, followed by twin sons Thunder and Saint Leo in June 2021. The Olympic champion actually modeled his desired family structure after his own childhood upbringing.

Usain Bolt always wanted a love story like his parents

Long before the engagement, Bolt had already spoken extensively about the kind of romantic relationship he wanted to build. In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, the Jamaican superstar revealed that his parents, Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt, had given him the ultimate blueprint for lasting love. His parents famously spent around a decade together before getting married, a timeline Bolt deeply admired. He explicitly stated his desire to replicate their patient approach to commitment.

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“She’s happy, I’m happy!” Bolt told reporters at the time regarding his relationship with Bennett. “I want to have what my parents have. I want to take my time to make sure everything is perfect.” Nearly a decade after that interview, his deliberate patience has finally led to an official marriage proposal. His future wife has stood firmly by his side through massive career transitions.

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Bennett has remained one of Bolt’s biggest supporters since their relationship first began. She enthusiastically cheered him through the final years of his extraordinary sprinting career and gracefully embraced their domestic life away from the track. Bolt has consistently returned that affection, recently calling her “the most wonderful woman in the world” while praising her skills as a mother during her 36th birthday. While they share a deep love for their family, Bolt maintains a strict boundary regarding his children’s future athletic endeavors.

Bolt has explicitly stated that he will never pressure his three children to follow him into the grueling world of professional track and field. He noted the immense physical and mental demands of elite competition, preferring to let his kids chart their own completely independent paths. Away from the stadium and the record books, his biggest lasting legacy is the family he has built with his longtime partner. The engaged couple will now begin planning their highly anticipated wedding ceremony for the 2027 calendar year.