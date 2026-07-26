“Lost Prize Money”: US Gold Medalist Clears Air on Decision to Go Against USATF Before Defending Champion Title

Hunter Woodhall crossed the finish line first, but the celebration didn’t last long. Moments after defending his national title, the Paralympic champion found himself at the center of a controversy that has quickly become one of the biggest talking points from the USATF Para Championships.

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Woodhall stormed to victory in the T62 400m on Friday, clocking 46.43 seconds before being disqualified over his use of a foam starting block. But now, days after calling the decision “ridiculous,” the Paris Paralympic gold medalist returned to address the backlash and explain why he knowingly took the risk.

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“Yesterday I got DQed after winning 400 at the USA Championships for using this foam block as a prohibited technology. There’s a lot of questions, so I wanted to clear some things up,” he said in a video shared on social media.

“I knew the consequences. I lost prize money. I lost the race. I lost the time,” Woodhall explained.

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However, he maintained that no rule explicitly barred athletes in his classification from using the foam block. According to him, similar blocks are widely used across Paralympic competitions, including at the Prefontaine Classic, after he had checked with US Paralympics officials. He also noted that he competed with the same setup during the preliminary round just a day earlier without objection.

For Woodhall, the issue wasn’t the disqualification itself; it was what he believes was a last-minute interpretation of the rules applied only to him. “I’m okay with that. It’s not my first time fighting rules that I think are silly… I’m down to fight the fight,” he added, saying he hopes the sport moves towards helping adaptive athletes compete more safely rather than limiting them.

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This whole dispute revolves around USATF’s interpretation of Rule 7.3(c), which mainly covers the use of prohibited technologies or mechanical aids. The rule, however, doesn’t specifically mention foam starting blocks.

As per Woodhall’s claims, the foam block helps him maintain balance rather than providing a competitive advantage. He even specifically said that, after all the testing and research, the foam block was perfectly okay to use. But…

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After witnessing all this, the athlete further insisted that governing bodies should be encouraging adaptive solutions instead of penalizing athletes for equipment that the rulebook has yet to clearly address.

On the other side, USATF maintained that its hands were tied.

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In a statement read during Peacock’s broadcast, the federation said the foam block was not an “approved for competition” device and that World Para Athletics had indicated Woodhall’s result could not be recognised if he used it. According to USATF, officials therefore had no choice but to disqualify the reigning Paralympic champion.

The governing body also acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the decision. Its statement said this was “never the outcome we want for any athlete who has worked hard to get to this stage,” while recognizing the frustration felt by Woodhall’s supporters. USATF added that it plans to work with athletes and stakeholders to provide greater clarity on equipment regulations in the future.

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Whether this incident finally shows the path to a formal rule change or not, Woodhall has already made one thing clear: he believes the fight is bigger than a single race or a single medal. And guess who is beside him in this fight?

Tara Davis-Woodhall showing her support to Hunter Woodhall

While the Paralympic champion questioned the decision, one person never left his side – his wife, Olympic long jump gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall.

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Calling the incident “a bad look,” Hunter admitted it had even made him wonder whether returning to the USATF Para Championships was worth it. The emotional toll was evident beyond just him. Standing beside her husband in the mixed zone, Tara quietly mouthed, “I’m not competing,” suggesting the controversy had affected her own plans for the remainder of the meet.

Later, Hunter shared an emotional Instagram post featuring Tara comforting him after the race. Alongside the picture, he reflected on the ordeal, writing, “Disappointed in yesterday’s decisions. I knew what was at risk, but one thing about me… I’m going to fight for what I believe is right. Change will come, and I’ll keep showing up for myself and the sport I care so much about. They can take my name off the board, but I still crossed the line first. W in my eyes.” Tara’s response was short but heartfelt: “Love you so much.”

Their exchange was another reminder of the support they’ve consistently shown each other through both triumphs and setbacks. Just days earlier, the roles had been reversed. Hunter was in the stands cheering Tara on as she raced to a third-place finish in the 100m hurdles at the USATF National Championships.

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Completely invested in every stride, Hunter could be heard shouting, “Come on, babe. You got this. Go get her, babe.” As Tara crossed the line, he applauded with a smile before adding, “She was going fast. She did a great job.” It’s the same unwavering encouragement that has become a hallmark of one of track and field’s most admired power couples, celebrating the highs together and standing even closer through the lows.