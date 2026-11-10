“Medal Always Has the Other Side”: Paris Olympian Announces Shock Retirement at 22

At 22, Agate Caune had already experienced the highs of international athletics. But behind the medals, records, and Olympic appearance was a journey that came with struggles few could see. Now, the Latvian distance runner has decided to walk away from professional competition.

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The former European U20 champion, who represented Latvia in the 5,000m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, announced her retirement in an emotional Instagram post. While her achievements brought her recognition as one of Europe’s promising distance talents, Caune revealed that the physical and emotional challenges along the way had also taken their toll.

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“One phase is now over. I have taken the decision to end my professional career in running. Running will always be in my heart. I will continue to run, but no longer professionally – for health, joy and with friends,” Caune wrote. She added a line that offered a glimpse into the less visible side of her journey: “But the medal always has the other side.”



Her decision brings an unexpected end to a career that had promised so much. Caune had made a name for herself in the junior ranks, collecting major titles and setting national records before stepping onto the Olympic stage. Yet, as she explained in her farewell message, the results only told part of the story.

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Caune’s rise through European athletics was remarkable. In 2022, she won silver in the 5,000m at the World U20 Championships, earning recognition as one of Latvia’s brightest young prospects. She was also named the country’s Rising Star of the Year and Female U20 Track and Field Athlete of the Year.



A year later, she took another major step forward. At the 2023 European U20 Championships in Jerusalem, Caune claimed gold in both the 3,000m and 5,000m. She also won the 5,000m at the European Games, further strengthening her reputation as a formidable distance runner.

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Her achievements extended beyond medals. Caune established several Latvian records across the U18, U20, and U23 categories and became the national record holder in the 3,000m. Those performances eventually earned her a place at the Paris Olympics, where she competed against the world’s best.

However, her farewell message made clear that maintaining such standards had not always been easy. She described moments when she questioned whether her body could withstand the demands of elite training and whether she would ever reach the results she had worked towards. She also acknowledged hurtful words and situations that affected her more deeply than others might have realized.

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Rather than allowing those experiences to define her, Caune said they taught her patience, resilience, and the importance of believing in herself. She thanked the coaches, physiotherapists, and doctors who supported her, along with the Latvian Athletics Association, the Latvian Olympic Committee, the Latvia Olympic Unit, her hometown of Valmiera, and the supporters who stood by her.

Her family received a special mention, too. And while she is closing the professional chapter, Caune made it clear that she is not leaving running behind. She now wants to enjoy the sport without the pressure of chasing results.

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The fearless World Championships run that announced Agate Caune to the world

One performance, in particular, showed why Caune had attracted so much attention. At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the then-19-year-old took on a 5,000m heat featuring established stars such as Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay and Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet.

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Instead of waiting for the favorites to dictate the pace, Caune took the initiative. She surged ahead early and built a substantial lead, refusing to be intimidated by the names chasing her. For much of the race, she held her position at the front before Chebet, Tsegay, and Margaret Kipkemboi caught her on the final lap.



Caune eventually finished fourth in 15:00.48, setting a personal best and securing her place in the final. She may not have won the heat, but her fearless approach made her one of the talking points of the championship.

Speaking to Athletics Weekly after the race, she explained why she had chosen to take such a risk. “From the beginning I knew I wanted to run a new personal record and to do that I knew I needed to run from the beginning,” she said.

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She also admitted that the closing stages tested her. “In the last 200 m I thought, ‘I can’t run a personal record at this pace,’ so I started to run faster, and in the last 100 m I felt like I was standing in the same place. But I enjoyed the moment.”



Athletics journalist Tim Adams recalled that performance while reacting to Caune’s retirement announcement. He remembered watching her lead for almost 4,700m in Budapest before the leading runners overtook her on the home straight, describing the effort as brave.

That race captured the ambition and courage that had become part of Caune’s identity. Even in 2026, she remained connected to the running community, with a scheduled appearance at the Lucavsala stage of Riga’s “Izskrien Rīgu” park running series.

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Now, however, her priorities have changed. Caune ended her announcement by looking ahead to new goals, challenges, and opportunities beyond professional athletics. “One door I close, another door I open,” she wrote.



Her competitive career may have ended at 22, but the memories of her achievements, particularly that fearless night in Budapest, will remain part of her story.