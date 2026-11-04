Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Details the Moment That Everything Changed for Her Track and Field Career

For Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, becoming one of the world’s fastest sprinters wasn’t an overnight transformation. In fact, one of the most important decisions of her career came after a season she would rather forget.

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The American sprinter has since reached the pinnacle of athletics, but her breakthrough followed a difficult 2023 campaign and a bold decision to leave her collegiate setup for a fresh start in Florida.

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“Me and Pressure, we have a very interesting relationship. I found myself in a lot of high-pressure races, but it tends to be the races that I run my best in and you meet the pressure. You can get up every day and look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I know that today might not be easy, but I’m gonna still give it everything I got, or Imma still give it my best shot.’ It’s really just training yourself to be consistent and also just knowing like, ‘Okay, if this is what I say I want to do, I need to be making sure that I’m doing everything that I can to be able to do that,'” Jefferson-Wooden said during her recent appearance on the Hurdle podcast.

That relationship with pressure has been tested throughout her career. In 2022, she announced herself by winning the NCAA indoor 60m title despite entering the championships as the 12th seed. She later finished eighth in the NCAA outdoor 100m but returned to Hayward Field just 13 days later to win the USATF outdoor title. The victory helped her turn professional and confirmed her potential against the country’s best.

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Her first World Championships in 2022 brought another milestone. Although she finished eighth in the individual 100m, Jefferson-Wooden helped the United States win the women’s 4x100m relay. The following season, however, did not go to plan. After clocking 10.82 seconds in 2022, Jefferson-Wooden failed to break the 11-second barrier in the 100m in 2023. She finished fifth at the US championships, missing out on individual qualification for the World Championships. She still earned a place in the relay pool and returned from Budapest with a gold medal, but the season exposed how much work remained.

Rather than accept that as her ceiling, she made a difficult call late that year. Jefferson-Wooden left Coastal Carolina and moved to Florida to join Star Athletics, led by coach Dennis Mitchell. The group brought her alongside elite sprinters, including Sha’Carri Richardson, while demanding a new level of physical and mental commitment.

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“Training with Star Athletics is not one for the weak,” she said. “It will challenge you not only physically but mentally as well, just to be able to channel a different type of competitiveness that you may not have had before or channel something in you that you didn’t necessarily know was there.”

The move did not produce an immediate turnaround. A stress fracture just above her ankle disrupted the start of 2024 and kept her away from training for around two months. Yet she returned in time for the US Olympic Trials, finishing second behind Richardson to secure her place in the Paris team. At the Games, she claimed 100m bronze behind Julien Alfred and Richardson before adding relay gold.

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“I look back at 2024 all the time and say that my bronze medal, in my eyes, was a gold medal because of all of the things that I overcame,” she said. After a preparation disrupted by injury, reaching the Olympic podium meant much more than the color of her medal.

From Olympic breakthrough to world domination

Jefferson-Wooden’s next step was even bigger. At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, she won the 100m and 200m titles, setting a championship record of 10.61 seconds in the shorter event. She also completed the USA Track & Field sprint double, winning the national 100m in 10.65 before taking the 200m in a personal-best 21.84.

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Her remarkable form continued into 2026. After extending her winning run and beating Richardson at the Prefontaine Classic, Jefferson-Wooden arrived at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship as the athlete everyone wanted to catch. She delivered again, winning the 100m in 10.62 seconds ahead of Alfred and Richardson.

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The change in her status has not escaped her. “I’ve never been here before – the one already on top and the one who’s being hunted, per se,” she told Olympics.com, reflecting on the pressure of becoming the favorite rather than the challenger.



Still, Jefferson-Wooden’s journey shows how one difficult chapter can lead to an entirely different destination. The disappointing 2023 season did not define her career. Instead, it pushed her to make the training change that helped unlock her potential. And now, with the world’s fastest women chasing her, she has every reason to believe that her biggest achievements may still lie ahead.