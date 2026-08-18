Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Gives Flowers to Rival Julien Alfred on Olympic Gold

Fr Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, one of the toughest losses of her career also gave her a rival worth respecting. Paris 2024 belonged to Julien Alfred. Racing through the rain at Stade de France, the Saint Lucian sprinted to a historic 10.72 seconds, becoming her country’s first Olympic medallist in any sport. Sha’Carri Richardson took silver in 10.87, while Jefferson-Wooden crossed third in 10.92.

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Almost two years later, Jefferson-Wooden has looked back on that night without bitterness. Appearing on the Ready Set Go podcast, the American gave Alfred her flowers while admitting just how clear the race had been.

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“That was Julien’s race. I’m very, very honest person, and I always give credit where credit is due. Melissa was never winning that race that day,” Jefferson-Wooden said.

“But even then, like for her to like be a part of that, in a sense too of like, you know, everybody on this podium has a story of how they got to where they got to right in this moment. That’s crazy,” she added.

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For Alfred, the victory in Paris was about far more than a medal. After crossing the finish line, the emotion finally broke through.

“Growing up, I used to be on the field struggling. With no shoes, running barefoot, running in my school uniform, running all over the place,” Alfred said. She hoped the gold medal would help Saint Lucia build a new stadium and give the country’s young athletes better opportunities.

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That night also changed the relationship between Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden. What began as two rising sprinters repeatedly meeting on the biggest stages slowly turned into one of track and field’s most intriguing rivalries.

The rivalry between Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Julien Alfred

Their rivalry had already taken shape before Paris. At the 2024 Prefontaine Classic, Alfred edged Jefferson-Wooden 10.93 to 11.02. Then came the Olympic final, where Alfred again finished ahead.

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Jefferson-Wooden eventually found her answer.

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At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, the American produced a stunning championship-record 10.61 to win the world title. Alfred finished third in 10.84, with the Olympic champion later admitting, “It really wasn’t my best race.”

For Jefferson-Wooden, it was more than another gold medal. It was a chance to erase the feeling of Paris.

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However, the latest chapter arrived in Rome in June 2026, although this time the battle moved up to the 200m. Alfred clocked 21.93 to edge Jefferson-Wooden, who finished in 22.17. She had been slightly slower than the American early on, but her superior strength through the second half ultimately settled the race.

“A win is a win. I wanted to go a bit faster, but I will take the win,” Alfred said afterward. “I am healthy, and that’s important too. I am a lot stronger now than I used to be.”

That result added another layer to a rivalry that refuses to follow a predictable script. Jefferson-Wooden remains the reigning world 100m champion, while Alfred owns the Olympic crown. Their best 100m times tell another story too, with Jefferson-Wooden’s 10.61 personal best ahead of Alfred’s 10.72.

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And there is little time to wait for their next answer.

The pair is scheduled to meet in the 100m at the Silesia Diamond League on August 23 before another showdown at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League on August 27. With Jefferson-Wooden determined to reclaim the momentum and Alfred continuing to build confidence, the rivalry is entering another fascinating stretch.

Yet beneath the medals, rematches, and competitive edge, there remains something striking about the way Jefferson-Wooden speaks about her rival.

She knows exactly what it feels like to lose a race that matters. She also knows what it means to fight back and win the next time.

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That is why her praise for Alfred carries weight. The American may still want to beat her every time they step onto the track, but she has also learned to recognize greatness when she sees it, and Paris showed her exactly what that looked like.