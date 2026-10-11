“More Than Sport”: 41-Year-Old Olympic Champion Reflects on Beating Gen Z Runners

At 41, Eliud Kipchoge is still chasing records – and finding new reasons to run. The Kenyan legend ended his three-year wait for a marathon victory in Melbourne, proving he can still challenge younger rivals while inspiring the next generation.

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Kipchoge crossed the finish line at the Melbourne Marathon in 2:09:08, setting a course record by two seconds. But the two-time Olympic champion had more to celebrate than another entry in his remarkable career. After the race, he made it clear that competing against younger runners remains a challenge he welcomes. “I believe that my body is still peaking – still able to compete with the next generation,” Kipchoge told reporters. “The oldest athlete is still competing, but I am happy to run with the Gen Zs.”

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The victory marked his 17th marathon win and his first since triumphing in Berlin in September 2023. And the way he secured it showed that his competitive instincts remain as sharp as ever. “It makes me proud to run with the younger generation and inspire the running community in Melbourne. Today was about more than sport. It was about the energy of the city, the huge support along the race route, running alongside so many other runners, and a stunning finish at the MCG. No words can describe that feeling,” he added.

Kipchoge did not rush into the lead when the Melbourne race began. Instead, he settled into a measured rhythm, running alongside former Australian professional cyclist Jimmy Whelan as the field worked through the early kilometres.

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The Kenyan gradually asserted himself before making his decisive move around the 27-kilometer mark. Whelan stayed with him for a while, but Kipchoge eventually pulled clear and controlled the closing stretch. He later explained that he deliberately raised the pace after 30 kilometers to see whether he could break the course record.

“My plan went well,” he said. His finish made the performance even more memorable. The course took runners past Melbourne landmarks and along part of the Albert Park Formula One circuit before bringing them into the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The stadium, which hosted the marathon during the 1956 Olympics, provided a fitting backdrop for the champion’s arrival.

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Rather than simply powering through the final meters, Kipchoge slowed to wave at the thousands of spectators lining the route. He then spent more than half an hour greeting fans, signing autographs, and soaking up the atmosphere.

“The crowd is so wonderful – I’ve never seen a crowd like this,” he said, describing Melbourne as a sporting city. Do Canto was the first Australian across the line behind Kipchoge, clocking 2:10:35, with compatriot Reece Edwards securing third place.

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For Kipchoge, however, the day represented more than a return to the winner’s circle. His Melbourne appearance formed the third stop on a much larger journey.

Eliud Kipchoge wants to inspire young athletes beyond the finish line

Kipchoge is attempting to run a marathon on all seven continents within two years, including Antarctica. The project also supports the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, which focuses on education, environmental sustainability, and health.

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He has begun the African leg of the challenge at the Cape Town Marathon in May, finishing 16th in 2:13:29. Melbourne offered a very different outcome, but both races formed part of his ambition to encourage people around the world to embrace running.

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That mission extends beyond the marathon course. In September, Kipchoge was named a Global Ambassador for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. He will also mentor the Refugee Olympic Team, which is set to make its Youth Olympic Games debut in Senegal.

The role carries a personal meaning for the Kenyan. His own journey began decades ago, when he approached coach Patrick Sang for a training programme. Sang became the only coach Kipchoge has worked with throughout his career, helping guide him from a promising young runner to one of distance running’s greatest figures.



Now, Kipchoge wants to offer young athletes the guidance he once sought. His message is rooted in discipline, patience, and the willingness to work towards a goal, regardless of where the journey begins. “I’ve been in the sport for 24 years; it’s my time to give back to the next generation,” he said after being named a Dakar 2026 ambassador.

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His achievements give that advice considerable weight. Kipchoge won consecutive Olympic marathon golds at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, set official marathon world records, and became the first person to run the distance in under two hours during the specially staged INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna in 2019.



Yet his ambitions have never rested solely on medals or times. He has repeatedly spoken about using sport to show people what they can achieve, and his latest victory offered another example of that philosophy in action.

Melbourne gave Kipchoge a course record, a long-awaited win, and the chance to compete with a new generation. As he continues his global running project and prepares to mentor young athletes in Dakar, the Kenyan legend is showing that his impact can stretch well beyond the finish line.