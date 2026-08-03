National Champion Suffering From Inflamed Heart Shares Financial Woes Ending 2026 Season

For most athletes, the toughest opponent is standing in the next lane. For Natoya Goule-Toppin, it was something far more frightening. One moment, she was preparing for another season. The next day, she was lying in a hospital bed with a serious heart issue. And just as she fought her way back, another hurdle emerged, one that had nothing to do with fitness.

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The 10-time Jamaican national champion has revealed that her 2026 season is officially over, not because she isn’t healthy enough to race, but because she simply cannot afford to keep competing without sponsorship. After overcoming a major health scare earlier this year, Goule-Toppin says financial realities have forced her to shift her focus toward making a stronger comeback in 2027.

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“I am currently not sponsored,” the 35-year-old admitted. “My contract ended last December. Right now, I know I have to prove to these companies that I am still able to race and compete and still worthy of being sponsored.”

For an athlete who has represented Jamaica at three Olympic Games, seven World Championships, won the 2019 Pan American title, and holds the country’s 800m records both indoors and outdoors, the situation is a difficult one to accept.

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Looking back, Goule-Toppin now realizes her body had been warning her long before doctors found the real problem.

She recalled running 1:59 at the World Indoor Championships despite constantly falling ill, unaware that something more serious was developing. Training sessions became increasingly difficult, and recovering between workouts felt almost impossible. At first, she blamed age. Instead, it turned out to be the beginning of a medical battle that would almost derail her entire season.

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What did Natoya Goule-Toppin say about her health concern and how is her recovery now?

Speaking on the Mr. Analyst podcast with Leighton Levy, Goule-Toppin revealed that her troubles began in January after a viral illness. But everything came to a halt in April.

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The Jamaican middle-distance star collapsed at home before heading out for a run. After feeling dizzy and breaking into heavy sweats, she was rushed to the emergency room, where doctors discovered a large buildup of fluid around her heart, a condition known as pericardial effusion.

Recalling the horrifying moment in an interview recently, she added, “I spent six days in the hospital. When they did a CT scan, they told me there was fluid around my heart.”

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Doctors eventually drained approximately 1.6 liters of fluid from around her heart, followed by additional drainage during her hospital stay. The frightening ordeal also left inflammation around the heart, meaning she could not return to training until receiving clearance from her cardiologist.

“I started back on June 2,” she explained. “That was one of the main reasons why I did not compete at the National Trials. I wasn’t training until the cardiologist gave me the go-ahead.”

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The recovery demanded patience. Even after being cleared, Goule-Toppin admitted she was nowhere near race fitness. Yet, within six weeks of training, she returned to competition and clocked two minutes in the 800m… a performance that surprised even her.

“I am going to get back to my best next season,” she said. “After not training for two months straight, and after only six weeks to train, I went and ran two minutes. I know I’m capable of doing things people think I can’t do at this age.”

Despite her return, a few financial constraints prevented her from traveling to other countries and participating in the events. Hence, she had to end her season a bit early.

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But her emotions were evident just weeks ago after finishing second in her season debut at the Ed Murphy Classic. Fighting back tears, Goule-Toppin described herself as “a walking miracle,” explaining that only two months earlier she couldn’t even manage nine minutes of running without struggling.

“I’m so grateful,” she said. “A couple of months ago I couldn’t even run maybe nine minutes properly. So, I’m so happy to be able to run my first 800 of the season.”

Despite everything she’s endured… from a life-threatening health scare to financial uncertainty… the dream hasn’t changed.

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When asked whether future World Championships and even the LA 2028 Olympics remain on her mind, Goule-Toppin didn’t hesitate to say that these are the main reasons why she’s still running.