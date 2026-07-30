National Track Champion Speaks Out Against “Injustice” That Kept Her Out of Gold Medal Race

Winning a national title is usually the clearest statement an athlete can make. For Amanda Ngandu-Ntumba, it wasn’t enough.

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Just days after toppling one of French athletics’ greatest icons to become the national discus champion, the 26-year-old found herself on the outside looking in. When the French Athletics Federation (FFA) announced its squad for the upcoming European Championships, Ngandu’s name was missing, despite her late-season resurgence. Instead, veteran Mélina Robert-Michon secured a place on the team, leaving the newly crowned champion questioning what more she could have done.

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The French champion did not hold back in a lengthy Instagram post, describing the decision as another example of athletes feeling overlooked by their own federation. “Two years ago, a similar situation pushed me to go to the United States to continue believing in my athletic project,” she wrote. “Guess what! Today, nothing has changed; it’s even worse.”

Ngandu explained that she had achieved the European qualifying standard twice earlier in the season before an injury interrupted her campaign. After working her way back, she claimed the French title and narrowly missed the B standard by only a few centimeters. She also revealed that she had received an invitation from the European federation, making her omission even harder to accept.

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“My sense of injustice is immense,” she continued. “The hardest part isn’t just this non-selection. It’s seeing that, despite a national title and being in top form when it mattered, it’s still not enough.”

Her frustration extended beyond her own case. Ngandu argued that many French athletes have been left feeling unsupported, adding that it’s no surprise some eventually look abroad for better opportunities and recognition.

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“At some point, it’s no wonder athletes seek recognition and opportunities elsewhere when they feel unsupported and unvalued by their own federation.”

Although she admitted the decision had effectively ended her season, Ngandu thanked the coaches, club, sponsors and supporters who stood beside her during what she described as one of the toughest years of her career. Injuries, financial sacrifices and uncertainty tested her resolve, but she insisted those challenges would not define her journey.

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This time, the FFA once again exercised the discretionary selection policy it has followed since 2023, naming several athletes who had not fulfilled every selection criterion.

But talking about Ngandu’s reaction to the latest FFA decision, for those who have followed her career, the emotional message came as little surprise.

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Long before this latest selection controversy, Ngandu had already spoken openly about the difficulties of building a career in France. In an interview last November, she revealed that moving to the United States had been part of a long-term plan rather than a reaction to missing the Paris Olympics. The decision, she explained, stemmed from years of dealing with an unstable training environment.

Her schedule often required constant travel between Saint-Étienne and Lyon while juggling two coaches, a routine she described as exhausting and unsustainable.

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“My training setup in France wasn’t ideal,” she said. “It was very makeshift. Every week involved two or three trips with two different coaches. It was very complicated.”

Ngandu also suggested that her experience wasn’t unique, saying many French throwers struggle to find consistent coaching structures and support systems.

“There are factors outside of the sport itself that come into play. It’s quite complicated… There’s room for improvement in France.” Those words have gained renewed significance following her latest disappointment.

Amanda Ngandu had just ended one of French athletics’ longest reigns

What makes the selection debate even more striking is what happened only days earlier in Albi.

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Ngandu delivered the biggest performance of her career, producing a final-round throw of 60.47 metres to win her first outdoor French discus title. In doing so, she achieved something no other athlete had managed this century, defeating Melina Robert-Michon at the French Summer Championships.

Robert-Michon had dominated the event since 2000, surrendering the title only during the years she missed because of pregnancy in 2010 and 2018. The Olympic silver medalist and French record holder entered this year’s championships chasing a remarkable 25th national crown before Ngandu finally brought the historic run to an end.

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“This is my first title in the summer and of course it means a lot,” Ngandu said after the victory. “We know Mélina, we have a lot of admiration for her, but it was still an objective to have the title for myself.”

Her winning throw came on her sixth and final attempt after steadily improving throughout the competition. Robert-Michon finished second with 56.69m, graciously acknowledging that she simply wasn’t at her best.

Despite ending the veteran’s extraordinary streak, Ngandu remained full of respect for the woman she had finally surpassed. “She inspired me, helps me improve when we train together, and like all the throwers today, I admire what she does,” she said.

That admiration, however, could not soften the disappointment that followed. Within days of producing the biggest win of her career, the newly crowned French champion learned that her season was already over.

For Amanda Ngandu, the issue is no longer just about one championship. It’s about whether national success still guarantees opportunity… or whether, sometimes, even beating a legend isn’t enough.