While all eyes are on the global stage, the Commonwealth Games, the US collegiate athletic system is quietly serving as the premier incubator for international track and field excellence. The universities, after completing the college season, are driving a massive global surge in elite athletic performance. Nowhere is this pipeline more evident than in the rapid ascension of a new generation of Nigerian track and field winners on the world stage.

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Fresh off another grueling NCAA outdoor and indoor season, a core group of nine standout athletes trained at top-tier U.S. programs. They are in a seamless transition from college meets to international championship podiums. This dramatic surge recently sparked widespread discussion across social media.

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When an X user asked, “How and When did Nigeria become so good at Track and Field events? [in Commonwealth]”

That’s when a track community member delivered a succinct, indisputable response: “All the medalists in athletics are products of NCAA.”

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The statement reveals that NCAA Division I track and field provides an unmatched competitive ecosystem to elite student-athletes with access to world-class coaching, sports science, weekly competition, and state-of-the-art facilities.

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The recent NCAA track and field season witnessed exceptional performances across sprint double-headers, distance races, technical hurdles, and field events. Nine marquee athletes from Nigeria showcase how the NCAA has been developing the track’s newest talents:

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Purdue University): A 12-time NCAA All-American and Purdue Boilermakers legend, the athlete established himself as one of the most consistent throwers in collegiate history. While American born, he competes for Nigeria and holds the African record in the shot put with a massive 22.10-meter throw and continues to dominate the event internationally.

Samuel Ogazi (University of Alabama): The Crimson Tide quarter-miler delivered a historic collegiate season, capturing SEC and NCAA 400m titles. Ogazi shattered Michael Norman’s collegiate record by running a staggering 43.38 seconds at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, firmly establishing himself among the fastest 400m runners in history.

Ezekiel Nathaniel (Baylor University): Continuing Baylor’s long-standing quarter-mile hurdle tradition, Nathaniel broke Nigeria’s national record in the 400m hurdles with a time of 47.49 seconds, securing NCAA gold and anchoring national relay squads.

Jessica Oji (Penn State University / Penn): Born in Ghana, raised in the US, and representing Nigeria, the rising thrower established herself as an elite collegiate force in the shot put, delivering conference-record throws over 18.50 meters while securing international podium finishes.

Udodi Onwuzurike (Stanford University): A former NCAA 200m champion for the Cardinal, Onwuzurike’s explosive top-end speed has made him a fixture in international sprint finals and relay lineups.

Temitope Adeshina (Texas Tech University): Adeshina completed an extraordinary high jump campaign for the Lady Raiders, clearing a national record mark of 1.97 meters while sweeping both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor national titles.

Tobi Amusan (UTEP): The former UTEP Miner stands as the gold standard for NCAA development. A standout athlete since she was a child, Amusan leveraged her collegiate foundation in Texas to become the 100m hurdles world record holder (12.12s) and a multi-time global champion.

Kanyinsola Ajayi (Auburn University): The Tigers sprint sensation exploded onto the collegiate scene, matching NCAA indoor records (6.45s in the 60m) before capturing the NCAA 100m outdoor crown with a blistering sub-9.80 performance.

Ella Onojuvwevwo (Louisiana State University): A key pillar of LSU’s elite relay and sprint programs, Onojuvwevwo has emerged as a powerhouse in the 400m, driving LSU’s SEC conference titles while carrying Nigeria’s 4x400m squad into international contention.

As these student-athletes continue to graduate from collegiate stars into global medalists, the NCAA’s role as the foundation of international athletics remains undeniable.