NCAA Star Who Beat World Champion Comes Up Short in Earning Gold Medal for Nation

He arrived as one of the fastest men on the planet. He left with history… but not the medal he came for. Kayinsola Ajayi’s Commonwealth Games journey had an unexpected twist.

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Nigeria’s sprint sensation Ajayi entered the Commonwealth Games riding the biggest wave of his career. Fresh off back-to-back (Prefontaine Classic, Diamond League) victories over reigning world champion Oblique Seville, the 21-year-old looked every bit a title contender. But in a rain-soaked men’s 100m final at Scotstoun Stadium on Tuesday, it was Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme who delivered the decisive finish.

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Recovering from a sluggish start, Eseme stormed through the field over the closing metres to win gold in a Commonwealth Games record of 9.83 seconds. Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy claimed silver in 9.85, while Ajayi crossed the line in 9.90 to settle for bronze.

Despite falling short of gold, Ajayi still etched his name into Nigerian athletics history. His bronze made him the first Nigerian man in two decades to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the 100m, ending the country’s long wait since Olusoji Fasuba’s silver medal in Melbourne in 2006. He also became just the fourth Nigerian ever to medal in the event, joining Fasuba, Uchenna Emedolu, and Davidson Ezinwa.

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For Eseme, the victory marked a landmark moment of his own. The 32-year-old, who only took up athletics at the age of 24 and now trains with Sporting CP in Lisbon, became the first Cameroonian to win the Commonwealth Games men’s 100m title. Speaking after his record-breaking run, an emotional Eseme said, “I worked so hard for this and to be able to reap from all the work I’m doing, I just say thanks to God, thanks to my team, and yeah, I’m very happy right now.”

His triumph also delivered Cameroon’s first Commonwealth Games medal since 2006 and continued Africa’s dominance in the event after victories by Akani Simbine and Ferdinand Omanyala in the previous two editions.

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If we talk about the race, Ajayi had looked in control for much of the race despite the torrential conditions. He exploded from the blocks, stayed level with Kennedy through the middle stages, and looked set to challenge for at least silver. But Eseme found another gear over the final 20 meters, powering past both rivals to seal one of the standout performances of the Games.

Irrespective of the result here in Glasgow, this has been a standout season for Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi…

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Here’s a glimpse at Kayinsola Ajayi’s remarkable season

Glasgow didn’t end with gold; it still doesn’t take away from what has been a breakout year for the Auburn University star. Weeks before the Commonwealth Games, Ajayi stunned the sprinting world by equalling the Nigerian national record of 9.84 seconds at the London Diamond League. Even more impressive, he beat reigning world champion Oblique Seville for the second consecutive Diamond League meeting after first defeating the Jamaican at the Prefontaine Classic.

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That consistency has been the defining feature of Ajayi’s season. He has now clocked 9.84 seconds three times this year… at the NCAA East Regionals in Kentucky, the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, and the London Diamond League… firmly establishing himself among the fastest men in the world.

Those performances also saw him defeat former world champion Christian Coleman and improve his head-to-head record against Seville.

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Ajayi’s rise has been years in the making, but the 2026 season is where everything has clicked. After capturing the NCAA men’s 100m title, he has carried that confidence onto the professional circuit, proving he belongs alongside the world’s elite. Reflecting on his rapid progress after his Diamond League breakthrough, the Nigerian sprinter credited his collegiate journey, saying, “The NCAA prepared me for moments like this. Racing against top athletes every week gave me the confidence to compete on the professional stage.”

Confidence has never been in short supply either. Following his victory in Oregon, Ajayi fired a message to those who had doubted him, writing on social media, “Hey doubters, the more you talk, the more I shine. You do not know how deep this goes. All of this was just a matter of time. We are not done. Talk soon.”

The Commonwealth Games may not have delivered the gold medal Ajayi envisioned, but his bronze confirmed that Nigeria has another genuine global sprint star. At just 21, with a national-record pace and victories over the reigning world champion already on his résumé, Glasgow feels less like the end of a story and more like another milestone in a career that’s only gathering speed.