“Absolutely Brutal”: USATF Championships Become Punishment for Audience Amid Low Attendance Worries

Over the years, track and field has been plagued by a lack of visibility, and that was no different at the 2026 USATF Outdoor Championships. This year’s event was the first time the championships were held in NYC since 1991. Hopes were high for a big turnout. But even with the biggest names such as Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and more who were on the course, the crowd fell short of expectations for the star power. But the attendance concerns may not have been the only challenge affecting the championship experience.

The three-day event, held from July 23 to July 25, received promotion from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who announced 500 free tickets for the USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships and offered a ticket discount code in an effort to bring more New Yorkers to the stadium. Despite those efforts, the opening two days saw muted attendance at Icahn Stadium. But by Day 3, the crowd improved, with reports estimating around 3,000 fans inside the 5,000-seat venue.

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And for the improved crowd, credit goes to Men’s 1,500m, as @jgault13 shared a photo of the stadium before that event final, captioning it: “Day 3 USATF champs crowd shot with the men’s 1500m final about to start.” Interestingly, the stadium did not look packed. But the race itself provided one of the most exciting moments of the championship. Nathan Green entered the final lap with the lead at 3:12.19 and held on through a sprint down the final stretch, winning the title in 3:50.27 after closing with a 51.65-second final lap.

But soon after, a fan responding to the crowd photo explained that the empty seats did not necessarily mean people had left the event. Instead, the user said, “We had a great time today but those seats in the sun were absolutely brutal. Not a cloud in the sky. By the 400mH heats I got those goosebumps you get when the heat stroke is close, all that to say people kept migrating and going back and forth under the stands to cool off .”

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So, yes, for some fans, attending the championships meant dealing with uncomfortable conditions that made sitting through the competition a difficult task.

Fans question USATF crowd concerns

“It got uncomfortably warm in the stands for the last hour. We went under the stands between races. Might have affected the crowd,” one fan added. Another spectator also commented, “I’m sure the athletes are happy it’s not Eugene.” One more also added, “Yeah it was unbearable at the end – a pity. Great day that aside.”

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The heat likely had a greater impact on the attendance than first anticipated, but it is far from the first time in which extreme conditions have impacted attendance at a major track and field event. Back in 2021, at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, the effects of high temperatures on an outdoor athlete competition were pretty visible.

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The event at Hayward Field from June 18-27 faced a Pacific Northwest heat wave with temperatures reaching up to 100°F (38°C) and reports of temperatures as high as nearly 111°F (44°C). However, some events were rescheduled to later evening hours to ensure the safety of the athletes, officials, and spectators.

The 2026 USATF Outdoor Championships were moved away from Eugene for a reason. USATF and local organizers wanted to take the event to a larger market and believed New York City could help attract more casual sports fans beyond the traditional track audience.

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But not everyone believed the lower crowd numbers were only because of the weather or seating conditions. Some fans argued that the absence of several top athletes may have also played a role in limiting interest. One fan wrote, “Maybe if many of the best had shown up. I know I would’ve driven down from CT.”

Another questioned, “How can the sport expect fans to attend when many of its best athletes… are healthy and still decided not to show?” The criticism came as several high-profile American athletes were missing from the meet. While the championships still featured stars like Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson, some major names chose not to compete because of scheduling decisions, recovery plans, or the nature of an off year without an Olympic or World Championship team to qualify for.

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Among the notable absences was Gabby Thomas, who skipped the 2026 USATF Outdoor Championships as part of her season planning. Other major names missing included Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who was not entered in the women’s 100m, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, whose 2026 season was limited after welcoming her first child. Athing Mu-Nikolayev also remained absent from competition during much of the 2026 season and did not enter the championships.

In the men’s events, several of the biggest names in the 1500m were also missing. Cole Hocker, the Olympic 1500m champion, skipped the championships while focusing on later-season goals. Yared Nuguse also did not compete, instead focusing on his own season goals, including his London mile world record attempt.

The 2026 season being an off year without an Olympics or World Championships gave many athletes more freedom to adjust their schedules, recover, or focus on other competitions. While those decisions were understandable from an athlete’s perspective, some fans felt the lack of several top names reduced the excitement and made it harder for the championships to attract a larger audience.