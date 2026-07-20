Achilles Injury Takes Out Olympian From Track and Field Season With Only Two Races

Fate hasn’t been kind to Niels Laros so far! After finishing fifth in the 1500m final, the Dutch middle distance star was forced to pull out of the 2025 World Championships due to an Achilles injury, which prevented him from running the 5000m heats. But then in 2026, after missing months of competition, Laros got a chance to get a fresh start, only for his Achilles problem to end his season early.

On July 19, Laros announced the sad news on Instagram: “Unfortunately, my season has come to an early end due to an Achilles injury.💔” he wrote.

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The loss was especially heartbreaking for the star who had returned from a long rehabilitation stint. After having injured himself in 2025, the 21-year-old appeared around 8 months later in 2026 to resume racing. He began his comeback at the June FBK Games, and it was clear he was not one bit rusty. Laros competed in the 800m and won that race with a time of 1:43.83.

Rather than rushing back into his traditional 1500m and mile events, Laros used the 800m as a test of his fitness. His second race produced an even bigger statement. At the Paris Diamond League, he lowered his personal best to 1:43.60 and finished second behind Olympic and world champion Marco Arop. However, the promising return was cut short when the Achilles issue resurfaced.

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Imago Niels Laros (Image Credit: Instagram/@niels.laros)

Laros confirmed that, “My team and I will make a plan from here. For now, a bit more work on the bike and prioritising recovery. I’ll be back!🙏🏻” The injury is especially frustrating because Laros entered 2026 with major ambitions. After recovering from his 2025 setback, he was hoping to return to championship racing and challenge for medals at the European Championships in Birmingham. The 1500m was expected to be his main focus.

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Those expectations were built on a strong 2025 campaign before the injury setback. Laros finished fifth in the 1500m final at the World Championships in Tokyo, narrowly missing out on a medal. He had also won the Diamond League Final in 2025. Instead of battling for medals in the 1500m and mile, Laros will now spend the rest of the year recovering. But his journey to becoming one of the sport’s biggest young stars started years before that.

Before the injuries, Laros built one of athletics’ most exciting young careers

At just 17 years old, Niels Laros began attracting global attention by breaking European U18 records in the 1500m and 3000m, marks that were previously held by Norwegian superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Then Laros continued his rapid rise in 2023 and started making his mark on the senior stage. At only 18 years old, he broke the Dutch U20 record in the 5000m with 13:23.01 and equalled the Dutch 1500m record with 3:32.89.

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Later that year, he reached the 1500m final at the World Championships in Budapest, where he finished with a new Dutch record of 3:31.25. He also set a Dutch mile record of 3:48.93 at the Diamond League Final in Eugene. Then Laros entered 2024 as one of athletics’ most exciting young talents. He continued to break records, setting a European U20 record in the 1000m with 2:14.37 and improving his performances in the 1500m.

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His biggest moment came at the Paris Olympics, where he reached the 1500m final at just 19 years old. Laros finished sixth against a world-class field. After his Olympic success, expectations around him grew even higher heading into the next season.

2025 was the biggest year of Laros’ youthful career. His all-round talent was demonstrated when he won the European U23 titles in the 800m and 5000m. He also set multiple Dutch records, including 7:29.49 in the indoor 3000m, 3:45.94 in the mile, and 3:29.20 in the 1500m. Those runs made him one of the biggest names in middle-distance running.

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A highlight of Laros’ career came in 2025, when he won the Diamond League Final 1500m, the first Dutch male athlete to do so. He competed in the World Championship in Tokyo and finished fifth in the 1500m final. His season, however, suffered a setback when he was forced to call it a day in the 5000m heats after an Achilles injury, and began to put his season together for a long recovery that would impact his 2026 plans.