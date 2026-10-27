Allyson Felix, Lindsey Vonn and Olympians Come Together to Celebrate Gabby Thomas Tying the Knot

Remember that man in the “Team Gabby” shirt who was cheering for Gabby Thomas at the 2024 Paris Olympics? Fans spotted him in the stands as the American sprinter made history, winning three gold medals and giving the world plenty to celebrate. But when Gabby ran over to hug her loved ones after winning the women’s 200 meters, people grew curious about the man waiting for her as they celebrated her incredible victory. His name was Spencer McManes, her boyfriend at the time. Now, two years after that unforgettable Olympic moment, Spencer is Gabby’s husband, as the couple tied the knot in Austin, Texas, giving fans a new chapter in their love story.

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Gabby and Spencer reportedly exchanged vows on October 26, 2026, in a private ceremony at the Heman Marion Sweatt Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Gabby also shared pictures from the day on Instagram, giving fans a look at the newlyweds as they left the courthouse and shared a kiss. Keeping things simple, Gabby wore a fitted white strapless mini dress with white pointed-toe heels, while Spencer looked sharp in a tailored dark navy-blue suit jacket with notched lapels.

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Gabby captioned teh post as, “Mr. & Mrs. McManes🤍 Can’t wait to meet you at the altar.” The announcement soon drew warm wishes from fellow athletes, including Olympic champion Allyson Felix, who commented, “Congrats!” while Dutch track star Femke Bol also shared her congratulations with heart and heart-eyes emojis.

For fans wondering how it all began, Gabby and Spencer’s story started with something as ordinary as an Instagram follow. Gabby came across Spencer’s profile and liked his pizza-review videos, so she decided to follow him. Spencer noticed the unexpected follow and sent her a message asking what he had done to earn it. That little exchange turned into conversations, and eventually, a date.

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Their first date reportedly lasted more than three hours at a speakeasy, and their next outing involved pizza. They began dating in the autumn of 2022. There was also a sporting connection between them: Gabby attended Harvard University, where she ran track, while Spencer played football at Yale.

Their relationship came into the public eye during the 2024 Paris Olympics, when Gabby delivered an outstanding performance. She won the women’s 200m in 21.83 seconds on August 6, then helped the United States secure gold in both the women’s 4×100-metre and 4×400-metre relays. Spencer was there to support her, and his “Team Gabby” shirt became a memorable detail from the Games.

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In March 2025, Spencer took their relationship to the next level with a surprise proposal in Austin. He arranged a rooftop setting with flowers and invited Gabby’s best friend and a photographer to witness the moment. Although there had been a few hints, Gabby was reportedly surprised by the proposal. She later shared the happy engagement news with fans.

Now, more than a year and a half after their engagement, the couple have finally tied the knot. Their journey from college athletes to an Olympic support system and now husband and wife has captured the attention of sports fans, who are celebrating the couple’s big milestone.

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Olympians join in to celebrate Gabby Thomas’ wedding

The wedding announcement also drew congratulations from several familiar faces in the sporting world. Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, who recently went public with her relationship with French alpine ski racer Matthieu Bailet, commented, “Congrats!” Olympic champion Masai Russell, who got engaged to Robert “Robbie” Springfield III on October 2, 2026, added a 🥹💖.

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Fellow skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin, who got engaged to Norwegian alpine skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in April 2024, also joined the celebrations, writing, “Yessss! Congrats.” Noah Lyles’ wife, Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield, shared her excitement as well, commenting, “Congratulations wifey.”

There had already been plenty of excitement leading up to the wedding, and before walking down the aisle, Gabby made sure to celebrate with the women closest to her. The Olympic sprinter brought her friends together in Austin, Texas, for a Western-themed bachelorette weekend called “Gabby’s Last Rodeo.” The celebrations featured stylish outfits, dinner, nights out, a surprise musical performance and plenty of time to catch up with her bridal party.

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In an interview with Cosmopolitan published on October 23, 2026, Gabby shared that the weekend was about celebrating friendship and making memories with the people she loves before marrying Spencer McManes.

The festivities began with a welcome event organized in collaboration with Revelry, a pajama brand, and Minted, a design and stationery company. There was a spritz bar, an oyster bar and a glam station where the women could get ready together before heading out for the evening.

Next came a “Golden Hour”-themed dinner, for which Gabby wore a striking white dress by Cult Gaia. Having her bridesmaids travel from different parts of the country to celebrate with her made the occasion all the more special. The evening continued with a night out at two of Gabby’s favorite Austin venues, Devil May Care and Mayfair.

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One of the biggest highlights came at Mayfair, where singer Leon Thomas was performing. As a fan of his music, Gabby was thrilled by the unexpected surprise. He even invited her on stage, making the evening even more memorable. The celebrations did not end there. After returning to their accommodation, Gabby and her friends stayed up talking and catching up until around 4 a.m.

The following day brought a more laid-back celebration, as Gabby and her bridal party headed out on a boat. Keeping with the Western theme, the women embraced the tradition of wearing “something blue” and paired their outfits with cowboy hats from Tecovas. They also filmed TikToks together, capturing the coordinated looks and fun moments from their time on the water.

Later, the group returned to their Airbnb for a hibachi dinner and games. Dressed in matching Revelry pajamas, they spent the evening laughing, talking and enjoying one another’s company.

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The wedding announcement continued to attract congratulations from across the sporting world. Alexis Ohanian, known for his support of women in sports, also shared his excitement, commenting, “Congrats y’all!!” Along with the messages from fellow athletes, his comment added to the outpouring of love and good wishes for Gabby and Spencer as they began this new chapter together.