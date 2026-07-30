Allyson Felix Snubs Gold Medal in Favor of Influencing Naomi Osaka’s Controversial Decision

For most athletes, Olympic gold is the ultimate measure of success. For Allyson Felix, however, the achievement she treasures most has nothing to do with medals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, with 31 major global medals, including seven Olympic golds and 14 World Championship titles, Felix believes it’s the change she helped create- one that gave female athletes the confidence to choose motherhood without feeling like they had to sacrifice their careers- that she is the most proud of.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a conversation on What Happens Next – The Dhar Mann Podcast, the track-and-field star said, “I look at the medals, and I look at the accomplishments, and by far, contributing to the change in maternal protections for female athletes… To be able to see athletes today, athletes like my friend Naomi Osaka, know that she was able to have a child in the peak of her career and have that choice… that’s by far the greatest accomplishment.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion, Osaka, became a mother on July 7, 2023. She returned to tennis the following year after her maternity leave, and ever since her return, she has been deeply engrossed in getting herself back at the top. She’s already knocking on the doors (ranked 13, currently) of the Top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

But while some questioned Naomi Osaka’s decision to step away from tennis to embrace motherhood during the prime of her career, Felix saw something entirely different: a victory that extended far beyond sport.

Felix knows that journey better than most. The American sprint legend shares daughter Camryn and son Trey with her husband, fellow track athlete Kenneth Ferguson. Motherhood changed her life, but it also changed the direction of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the birth of Camryn in 2018 through an emergency C-section caused by severe preeclampsia, Felix became one of the loudest voices advocating for maternal protections in professional sports.

Her perspective has only strengthened since retirement. Away from the track, Felix has continued advocating for Black maternal health, speaking before Congress about racial disparities in healthcare and pushing for greater pay equity. Through her footwear company, Saysh, she also introduced a maternity returns policy, recognizing the physical changes many women experience during pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back on those challenging years, Felix admitted her daughter’s difficult start to life became the reason she finally found her voice. “Motherhood is the thing that has touched me the most… women shouldn’t have to choose between that part of life and staying in their professions,” she once explained. “My experience in having her pushed me to speak about maternal health and the crisis that Black women are facing.”

Even after welcoming her second child, Felix has been candid about the realities of balancing family life. Sleepless nights, changing routines and squeezing workouts into the early hours have become part of daily life. But she embraces every moment, knowing these years will not last forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Felix’s philosophy extends beyond elite sport. Whether it’s tennis, swimming or another activity altogether, she simply wants her children to enjoy themselves. “All that matters is fun,” she said when discussing introducing Camryn to different sports.

It’s a message that strongly echoes Naomi Osaka’s own outlook on motherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naomi Osaka reveals how Allyson Felix helped shape her motherhood journey

Since welcoming her daughter Shai in 2023, Osaka has repeatedly spoken about how becoming a mother changed her perspective on life and competition. “Freedom for me is spending time with my daughter and seeing joy in her eyes,” she previously told Harper’s Bazaar. Tennis remains important, but motherhood has given her a new sense of balance.

Once she even admitted that if she ever felt she could no longer reach the level she expected on court, she would happily choose more time with her daughter instead. Motherhood has also transformed Osaka’s mindset as an athlete. Just like Allyson Felix!

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with CNN Sports, she explained, “Becoming a mom, I’ve learned to become a lot more patient and understand that I can’t control everything. I can only do my best… if not, then there’s always another day.”

She has often said that one of the biggest motivations behind returning to professional tennis was showing Shai that determination can overcome any obstacle.

Throughout that journey, one person consistently offered guidance.

Osaka revealed that she leaned heavily on Felix before and after giving birth.

“For athletic moms, I actually talked to Allyson Felix. She had a lot of really good advice,” Osaka said in 2023. “I talked to her a lot before the birth and then after the birth. She’s paved the way for a lot of us. Watching her grow beyond being an athlete into a businesswoman is so incredible. It’s opened my eyes to how strong moms are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Years before Osaka became a mother, Felix publicly supported the tennis star’s decision to prioritize mental health, praising her for challenging outdated systems and speaking up for herself when few others did.

Now, their connection represents something bigger than medals, rankings, or championships. Felix’s greatest legacy may never appear on a podium but in the careers of athletes like Osaka, who no longer feel they have to choose between motherhood and greatness. For the sprint legend, that’s a victory no gold medal could ever replace.