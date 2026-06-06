“Almost Lost My Career”: Olympian Fed Up as 9 Athletes Got Injured Due to Event Failures

Nine athletes. A sandpit. Zero apologies. Jaydon Hibbert watched the negligence pile up inside his DMs long enough. Now the Olympian cannot stay quiet about an issue that nearly ended even his career before it peaked. When an athlete is carried off on a stretcher, and the organizers can’t even manage a sorry, frustration has a way of becoming fury. And Hibbert’s has.

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The 21-year-old took to social media again, this time to hit out after the JAAA/Puma Series—Meet #3 wrapped up. At the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, a high-jump athlete was stretchered off during the meet. And with several critics coming after him, Hibbert had his say on the matter.

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“PREPARE OUR WORK SPACE PROPERLY AND WE’LL STOP COMPLAINING!” Hibbert tweeted. “And, I will continue to speak out, and advocate for myself and the 9 other athletes i can name who went and got injured through negligence in the same capacity i did and got neglected after.

“Got parents of kids complaining to me about the disrespect jumpers continue to face! Full time they take field athletes serious in that space. yes, we might not be THE event, but we mean something too! Can’t be constantly gambling with our careers like this, and after we cant even get ‘we are sorry’ pshhh.”

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It came with the comment, “I have three junior jumpers complaining about that sandpit rn. But when we speak out, we are bombarded.”

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has not issued a statement about the incident. Thus, it’s still unclear who the athlete is. But for Hibbert, an Olympic triple-jumper, this has been an ongoing issue. In fact, the 21-year-old attested that his DMs were overflowing with messages from Jamaican athletes and their parents.

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“Them n—as ain’t fixing the pit cause [they’re] the reason mi knee f—k up rn,” one screenshot read.

“I’m just thankful that I can sprint atp but rn I ain’t jumping [back] til they fix that f—king pit fam,” another athlete wrote to Hibbert. What makes it a bigger concern for the 21-year-old Olympian is that this happened at a meet used to prepare athletes.

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Organized by the JAAA in tandem with Puma, the meet welcomes elite and developing athletes to warm up and prepare for future competitions. Thus, the competition featured a wide range of disciplines, including the long jump, high jump, and more.

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That means that an injury could potentially derail an athlete’s season, if not their career. That’s why Hibbert added, “I almost lost my career because of the bs yall cant ever seem to change, and when we leave its an issue. damn man.”

It’s one reason Hibbert was in the news for trying to switch his allegiance to Turkey. However, World Athletics denied his request, and it is under appeal. But after finishing third in the Rome Diamond League, Hibbert let loose about the JAAA.

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Jaydon Hibbert reveals that the JAAA never supported him

Once considered a rising superstar in athletics, the shine on Jaydon Hibbert’s career has dimmed a little. That is largely only because of a torn meniscus injury he suffered in 2024 after he landed in an under-prepared pit. It led to the tear and required management during the Paris Olympics. Despite that, Hibbert still walked away with fourth place, pushing through the pain.

That performance came at a cost, though, as Hibbert hasn’t competed since then. Instead, he’s been recovering and rehabbing his injury, suffering a few setbacks along the way. The 21-year-old eventually made his comeback in May 2026, finishing third at the JBP Jump Fest in Kosice. He then competed at the Rome Diamond League meet, finishing third as well.

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It marked a rather impressive return to the triple jump, although that wasn’t thanks to the JAAA. Instead, Hibbert revealed that they offered him no support at all.

“There were times when I had nobody to speak to,” Hibbert said, as per the Jamaica Observer. “Nobody checked in. Especially the way I got injured, I got injured through negligence. And the fact that no one deliberately tried to reach out. And when I say no one, you know who I’m speaking about. You feel me? Nobody reached out.

“The only call I got was when I was supposed to sign up for the trials last year for Tokyo. That was the only call. And they were like, ‘Mr Hibbert, I don’t see you sign up’… I’m like, bro, do you even know if I’m healthy to even come to the trials? And it goes to show you that they can reach out. They can call. They can check up.”

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However, Turkey did the exact opposite. Instead, they started by focusing on his mental health before moving toward his physical health and returning him to full fitness.

“Turkey, they’re big on psychology. And that’s the first step in my recovery that they took. Psychology,” Hibbert explained. “Two weeks and twice per day. And I just spill it out and I cry and carry on, and I cry and carry on. One of those times, the man didn’t even understand what I was saying because I started speaking in Patois. But yes, I cried, man, I cried because it was just so depressing.”

He added, “I’m thankful to Jamaica too because they identify my talent and build me. But I’d be lying if the leaders of the sporting entity didn’t break me. So I’m thankful to Turkey for rebuilding me. And it’s just up from here.”