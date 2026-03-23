American Champion Who Blasted USADA, Finishes Poorly at World Indoor Championships

Alia Armstrong entered the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships after a recent USADA provisional suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. But the suspension was later overturned, which allowed her to compete. As a national champion, she had the chance to transform that setback into a picture-perfect moment on the world stage, but the road to redemption was not easy.

Just before the final, Armstrong looked strong in the women’s 60 metres hurdles semifinals. After all, she ran 7.84 seconds, placing second in Heat 3 and earning her spot in the final. Everyone thought she might be in contention for a medal, but the final on 22 March 2026 in Toruń, Poland, told a different story.

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Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas won the gold with 7.65 seconds and even set the world record. However, Nadine Visser of the Netherlands claimed silver and Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland won bronze. Other finalists included Ditaji Kambundji and Megan Simmonds. But Alia Armstrong?

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Well, the 26-year-old American crossed the finish line in 7.85 seconds, placing sixth in her World Indoor debut. Even with the disappointing result, Armstrong’s spirit stayed strong. When World Athletics shared a post of her in motion during the race on Instagram, she reshared it with the caption: “blessed blessed blessed ❤️.”

While the outcome wasn’t what she wanted, her past achievements could not be forgotten.

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After all, Alia Armstrong recently won the 60 metres hurdles at the 2026 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, and even represented the United States in the 100 metres hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, finishing fourth.

Coming back to the track after the USADA controversy was no small feat, but still, she did. But why was she initially suspended?

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The Spiraling case of Alia Armstrong with USADA

On 9 February 2026, Alia Armstrong’s world shifted when an out-of-competition drug test came back positive for spironolactone, a banned substance. Classified as a diuretic and masking agent, it’s prohibited because it can potentially hide the presence of other substances in testing. She was immediately notified of a provisional suspension while USADA reviewed the case.

The substance at the center of the case, spironolactone, is commonly prescribed for legitimate medical reasons like hormonal acne or PCOS-related symptoms. Armstrong explained her side of the story that she had been taking it under her doctor’s guidance for PCOS conditions she has managed since childhood.

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Alia Armstrong openly called out USADA, making it clear she felt the process was unfair and that she had done nothing wrong. “I didn’t know what was going on because I didn’t even know it was a banned substance, so I’ve learned so much from this experience, and my doctor did clarify that this was a medicine that I could take. I trusted my doctor, but I think moving forward, I just know that I do need to be more educated on just USADA and all the anti-doping rules.”

She also made her position clear to fans and the public. “I also did want to give people some understanding of my situation, what was going on. I’m going to always be a clean athlete. I don’t have to cheat to win. I don’t have to do anything to win. I work hard. My nutrition is T. My recovery is T, but I appreciate y’all listening.”

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The primary problem was that Alia Armstrong had no Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) at the time of medication. An athlete is permitted to use a banned substance under a TUE when there are genuine medical reasons. But upon a careful examination, USADA issued Armstrong a public warning, the lightest possible sanction.

Because her test occurred out of competition, her previous results remained unaffected, meaning her national title at the Indoor Championships still stands. Alia Armstrong has since received a TUE, allowing her to use spironolactone legally in competition.

Although her World Indoor debut didn’t go as planned, the future still looks bright for this talented athlete. What do you think?