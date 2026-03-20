American DQ’d at World Indoor Championships Over Breaking Track and Field Rule

Team USA had a good day 1 at the World Indoor Championships, but things went wrong with a particular athlete. While Cooper Lutkenhaus and Addison Wiley blazed into the semi-finals for the 800m, Jordan Anthony just about advanced through in the men’s 60m. However, Valery Tobias was left behind because she failed to advance after a rule break.

The American initially finished second with a time of 2:02.99 in Heat 4 of the women’s 800m, around 20 seconds ahead of Ireland’s Maeve O’Neill. With this, she secured an auto spot and felt she had advanced.

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However, she was disqualified for lane infringement after the World Indoor Championships officials reviewed the race results. USATF appealed the decision, but the DQ was upheld.

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The photo, posted by X user Travis Miller, shows Tobias breaking the line of her lane and crossing into the one next to hers, which marked a rule violation.

After the race, Tobias revealed feeling a little panicky, “I definitely felt like, you know, every lap, I felt some movement.”

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In 2021, World Athletics updated its lane infringement rules, as per which athletes are allowed one step on the line. However, multiple steps on the line or even a single step beyond the line would result in disqualification. This change was introduced after a significant uptick in lane-infringement-related disqualifications.

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However, disqualifications related to lane infringements continue to be rampant. At the IAAF World Indoor Championships last year, 18 DQs resulted from lane violations.

For Valery Tobias, however, this one is a serious blow, considering she was one of America’s favorites to do well.

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The 25-year-old entered the World Indoor Championships having finished second only to Wiley in the 800m at the 2026 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Thus, many expected her to do well, and she did, clocking in amongst the top 25 runners.

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Tobias was also a finalist at the 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, though she only finished eighth in the final.

But her lane infringement does mean that the American has been disqualified for now. This further resulted in the officials giving O’Neill the second-place position. And shortly after, she shared her thoughts on Tobias’ DQ.

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Rival touches upon Valery Tobias’ World Indoor Championships disqualification

The Irish indoor record holder clocked in at 2:03.20 in her senior international debut, which was enough for a third-place finish. However, following Valery Tobias’ disqualification, officials bumped O’Neill up to second place, and she thus earned automatic qualification into the semi-final.

The top two finishers from each heat, plus the six fastest overall times, move on. Thus, had Tobias not been disqualified, the Irish athlete wouldn’t have made the cut, as her time ranks 24th fastest after all six heats at the World Indoor Championships.

O’Neill, as per the Southern Star, explained, “I’m over the moon…I wasn’t expecting anyone to be disqualified. I didn’t see what happened. It’s a big shock, but to try and make a semi-final was my aim. That’s huge for me.”

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She further explained, “That was the aim – to get in the semi-finals. I made a move after 300m because it was slow and I wanted to give myself a chance to get a fastest (time) qualifier.”

“I gave it a shot, I’m happy with it. I’m really excited (for the semi-final) and I’ll try calm the nerves now and get ready as best I can.”

The 22-year-old will now compete in heat 1 of the semi-final alongside Isabelle Boffey, Clara Liberman, Valentina Rosamilia, Pernille Karlsen Antonsen, and Hayley Kitching on March 22, at the World Indoor Championships.

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It does mean, however, that America’s hopes in the women’s 800m at the World Indoors Championships rest on Addison Wiley’s shoulders. Only time will tell if the 22-year-old can make the finals.