American 18-Year-Old Gains Support as Fans Mock Letsile Tebogo’s Advice for Gout Gout

Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo advised 18-year-old Gout Gout based on his own experience after the young Australian made his debut in the Diamond League in Oslo. Tebogo, who has advanced through the junior ranks to become one of the fastest men in the world, advised Gout not to rush his development by becoming too comfortable racing senior athletes. Just weeks later, however, another 18-year-old American may have unwittingly given critics a reason to question that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on July 5, Tebogo appeared well-positioned to secure another victory after winning in Oslo in a season-best 19.84 seconds earlier in the Diamond League campaign. But the Independence Day weekend belonged to American teenager Tate Taylor. He won by running a personal best of 19.75 seconds to claim victory in the men’s 200m, finishing ahead of Tebogo’s 19.93.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance was an instant highlight of the meet, and it reignited the controversy over Tebogo’s old remarks on Gout Gout.

A Citius Mag post on X from June 11 resurfaced as fans clapped back. One fan wrote, “Proceeded to get stomped by 18-year-old Tate Taylor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a no-brainer: If an 18-year-old could outrun the reigning Olympic champion in a Diamond League race, then age shouldn’t be the only criterion to restrict opportunities at the senior level. The discussion gained even more attention because Taylor has not yet turned professional. Despite competing against Olympic champions and world medalists, the San Antonio native remains a high school athlete at John M. Harlan High School in Texas.

Also, Taylor’s 19.75 made him one of the fastest teenagers in history over 200m. The only teenagers to have run faster are Erriyon Knighton, who clocked 19.49 at age 18, and Gout Gout, whose 19.67 stands as the world U20 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many fans, Tate Taylor’s breakthrough victory only added fuel to the debate surrounding Tebogo’s advice to Gout Gout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tate Taylor’s rise fuels fresh debate around Letsile Tebogo’s advice

“This didn’t age well my boy,” One fan wrote. Another added: “It will never be Gout Gout. Same athlete that will stomp the fraud at the junior champs.” One more added, “Stomped? Seems a little rough. Remembers race. Actually, stomped is accurate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of this was fueled by Taylor’s phenomenal growth.

Taylor first showed himself to be an emerging talent in sprinting in 2023 and had a big breakthrough the next year. He was one of the fastest teenagers of all time by 2025. He set a new U.S. high school indoor 200m record of 20.46, held the national high school 100m record with a spectacular 9.92, and claimed Texas state honors and the Nike Outdoor Nationals 100m title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after, he took the American high school record in the 300m at the Lone Star Grand Prix in 2026 with a 19.97, and broke Noah Lyles’ national high school record in the 200m with the fastest time ever recorded by an American high school athlete in an indoor meet. However, it was not an easy comparison to make between Taylor and Gout.

Taylor himself addressed the comparisons after his victory over Tebogo. “I’m different,” Taylor told FloTrack. “I’m not Gout Gout. I’m Tate Taylor. It’s two completely different things. Love you though, Gout.”

There’s plenty of evidence to support that. Taylor’s career has been incredible, but Gout is in good company for the top teenage track athletes of all time. The 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships 200m silver medalist (at the age of 16), he set a new Australian 200m record of 20.04 later that same year, breaking Peter Norman’s record.

ADVERTISEMENT

His best performance was in April 2026 in Sydney, where he set 19.67 seconds. He has also held Australian and Oceanian records, as well as the fastest legal 100m that has been run on Australian soil with a 10.00, and a World U20 record for 150m with a 14.96 in Ostrava.

That is why many believe the discussion has become overly simplistic. As one fan added, “tate cook tebogo.”

Tebogo’s remarks had nothing to do with whether teenagers can compete against senior athletes. He knows what it takes for a teenager to be a superstar, after all. It was at the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi that the Botswana star made his World Athletics debut when he claimed gold and silver medals at the age of 18. The following year he broke the World U20 record for the 100m, running 9.91, and would go on to defend his World U20 title in Cali.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only after dominating the junior ranks did Tebogo fully transition to senior competition. The move proved successful, as he went on to win World Championship medals in Budapest before capturing Olympic gold in Paris. That history is exactly why Tebogo’s comments continue to generate debate.