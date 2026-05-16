American Olympian Reveals Health Challenge Before Making Podium at Shanghai DL

Top track and field athletes usually don’t risk their health but at the Shanghai Diamond League, a 27-year-old American sprinter showed otherwise! In Shaoxing, China, Anavia Battle ran despite having a medical condition even when competing in a stacked field with stars like Sha’Carri Richardson and Sherika Jackson. She knew winning would be very difficult, but she didn’t give up and still made it to the podium.

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On May 16, Battle ran the 200m and finished third in 22.40 seconds. However, Shericka Jackson took first place in 22.07, just ahead of Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who clocked 22.26 in her first Diamond League race in three years.

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Even though Battle finished third, she still ran better than Sha’Carri Richardson, who had been having a strong season. Interestingly, before the race, Anavia was not up to the mark.

As she said after the race, “I am happy that I placed 3rd today. Honestly, I am fighting with a cold right now. I can barely breathe out there. But I am out here competing and getting the job done. Today’s result gave me a much clearer assessment of my performance. This gives me a solid clue on where to adjust my training, especially with my endurance.” But this isn’t the first time she has followed this mindset.

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At the 2025 Rome Diamond League, just before the race, she ate a Belgian waffle that apparently had nuts in it, which triggered an allergic reaction. Her eyes swelled nearly shut, and she had to go to the hospital via ambulance. Despite this, she chose to race the next day, saying, “Let me just go ahead and take care of business.” And then she ran a season-best 22.27 seconds in the 200m and placed third in the Diamond League Final. That strong performance helped her achieve a No. 10 world ranking for that year.

Interestingly, Battle had already shown she could challenge Jackson at the highest level. At the Xiamen Diamond League last year, she stunned the field by winning the women’s 200m in a meeting record of 22.41 seconds. Battle attacked the curve perfectly and beat Jackson who settled for second in a season-best 22.79.

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But Battle’s ability to challenge the very best had already started turning heads long before this race!

The setbacks that nearly stopped Anavia Battle

Anavia Battle grew up in Virginia and became known during high school before continuing her career at Ohio State University. While competing for Ohio State, Battle developed into one of the top sprinters. In 2021, she won the Big Ten outdoor titles in both the 100m and 200m and also helped the Buckeyes capture the conference title in the 4x100m relay.

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That same year became the breakthrough moment of her career. At Eugene, Battle ran a personal best of 21.95 seconds in the 200m. The performance earned her a place on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics. At the Olympics, she reached the semifinal of the women’s 200m. Although she did not win a medal, simply making the U.S. Olympic team was a huge achievement. Still, life after Tokyo was far from easy.

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Over the next few seasons, her results often fluctuated. In 2024 alone, she finished fourth in Xiamen, second in Shanghai/Suzhou, fourth again in Oslo, fourth in Stockholm, before later improving with second place in Rome and third in Brussels. Then came another painful setback.

Battle failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics after not finishing high enough at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene. But instead of fading away, Battle responded with the best stretch of her professional career in 2025.

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Battle opened the season by winning the women’s 200m at the Xiamen Diamond League in 22.41 second. She followed it with another victory at the Shanghai Diamond League in 22.38 seconds. Then, Battle claimed another Diamond League title in Rome at the Golden Gala with a time of 22.53 seconds before delivering one of the biggest performances of her career in Paris, where she captured her fourth Diamond League victory of the season in 22.27 seconds.

Now, with her confidence growing and her form finally coming together, many fans believe Battle could already be thinking about unfinished Olympic business.