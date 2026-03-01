American Pole Vaulter Joins Historic Milestone in Track and Field

It seems like every record in sports is made to be challenged, and in track and field, that is especially true in pole vaulting! For years, Americans have been pushing limits, and the current American record of 6.07 m held by KC Lightfoot outdoors is a high benchmark. Everyone wanted to break it, and now it looks like someone is getting dangerously close, and that too on his second attempt at the 2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On March 1, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York, 26-year-old Zach Bradford performed for the books. He was the only vaulter to clear 5.90 m on his first attempt. Then, Bradford aimed at an even higher mark!

ADVERTISEMENT

On his second attempt, Bradford soared over 6.01 m, setting a new personal best and claiming the men’s pole vault title. And his leap made KC Lightfoot and Chris Nilsen, both at 5.85 meters below, in his wake, making him one of the very few United States track and field vaulters to clear the six-meter mark.

By becoming part of this exclusive club, Bradford now ranks alongside some of the greats in this sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

KC Lightfoot holds the American record of 6.07m outdoors, while Sam Kendricks has cleared 6.06 m outdoors and 6.01 m indoors. Jeff Hartwig jumped 6.03m (outdoors) and 6.02m (indoors). Chris Nilsen 6.05m (indoor). Other members of this club are Tim Mack, Toby Stevenson, and Brad Walker, who have cleared six meters in their careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Interestingly, apart from Bradford, no other American track and field vaulter has reached or passed six meters in 2026 so far. However, on the world stage, the men’s pole vault record belongs to Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, who cleared 6.30 m at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

But don’t be surprised if Bradford starts closing in on that mark soon. His resume certainly suggests he has the potential!

ADVERTISEMENT

26-year-old track and field star rises from young talent to record-breaking pole vaulter

Growing up in Bloomington, Illinois, Zach Bradford picked up pole vaulting at a young age, and it didn’t take long for his talent to shine. He was already making a name for himself by the time he was in high school. At Bloomington High School, he was a champion who won numerous state titles and set records at the indoor and outdoor state track and field championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, he won the New Balance National Indoor Championship in his age category and proceeded to place second at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

Bradford then rose in college.

ADVERTISEMENT

He initially played at the University of Kansas, where he continued to break barriers. He was an indoor and outdoor record setter and a winner of many First Team All-American awards at NCAA championships. In 2019, he set headlines by shattering a 36-year-old Kansas Relays record, setting the clearance of 5.77m, which was among the best heights of the NCAA and the world in the field that year.

Bradford later moved to Texas Tech University, where he became even more successful by adding to his already expanding record.

In 2023, he achieved NCAA Indoor 2nd place and NCAA Outdoor 3rd place, and was named both Big 12 Indoor and Outdoor champion. He was also the USTFCCCA Field Athlete of the Year the same year.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Bradford’s success isn’t just a track and field star!

He was also an excellent student, as he was a CSC First Team Academic All-American and had an amazing GPA in his graduate major in advanced digital and social media.