American Record Holder Confirms Shocking Withdrawal from US Championships

0.02 seconds! This is the difference separating Masai Russell from the women’s 100m hurdles world record. With every race this season, the American star has been getting closer to Tobi Amusan’s mark of 12.12. Earlier this year in Xiamen, Russell clocked 12.14 seconds to defeat Amusan, who finished second in 12.28. That performance made Russell the second-fastest woman in history and fueled hopes of a world record. But, just weeks before the national Championships, she has decided to withdraw.

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Russell had been expected to defend her USATF Outdoor Championships title when the event takes place from July 23 to July 26 in New York City. But, on July 8, track and field reporter @kemal_e_forde posted on X, saying, “Masai Russell has decided not to contest the USATF Championship.”

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Russell and her team have not disclosed any public explanation for their decision. But surprisingly, the timing comes at an appropriate time considering her form during the 2026 season. The Olympic champion has been unbeaten in the women’s 100m hurdles this season, winning all seven of her races. More importantly, she has always beaten Amusan, the athlete she’s gunning for records against.

So far in 2026, Russell and Amusan have faced each other three times in major international competitions. At the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League on May 16, Russell won in 12.25 while Amusan finished in 12.66. One week later in Xiamen. Their latest meeting came at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on July 4, where Russell again prevailed, running 12.24 to Amusan’s 12.34.

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The performances have earned Russell to be seen as the woman closest to Amusan’s world record. Her ascent also has changed American record books. Keni Harrison’s 12.20 set in 2016 stood as the national record for nearly nine years before Russell broke it with a 12.17 performance in May 2025. She then lowered her own mark to 12.14.

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Despite all these records, she has withdrawn from the major U.S championship. But fans aren’t much surprised by her withdrawal, as one fan commented on X, ” This is an off year – no championships of any kind – quite a few US track and field athletes are skipping champs to get ready to run the remaining Diamond Leagues and/or running at World Ultimate Champs. Expect a few others to do the same…”

Whether that is the reason behind Russell’s decision remains unknown. But what is known is that her season is far from over.

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Masai Russell eyes another statement race

Masai Russell has already built an impressive résumé. She is the reigning Olympic champion in the women’s 100m hurdles, having captured gold at the Paris 2024 Games. And now, her next test comes on July 10.

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Russell has entered the Monaco Diamond League, where she will face another stacked field. While Tobi Amusan is not expected to compete, the American record holder will still have to contend with athletes such as Nadine Visser, Pia Skrzyszowska, Alaysha Johnson, Rayniah Jones, Demisha Roswell, Sacha Alessandrini and Aaliyah McCormick.

Monaco also offers Russell a chance to improve on last year’s result. At the 2025 edition of the meet, she finished fourth in 12.57, with Megan Tapper taking the win in 12.34 ahead of Ditaji Kambundji (12.43) and Nadine Visser (12.56).

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Whether she leaves Monaco with a victory remains to be seen. But will she be able to break the world record there? Earlier this year, Russell addressed growing questions about her pursuit of the world record and expressed, “I can’t plan when I’m gonna break the world record. I need to stop looking at the clock and just run through the line, but yeah, I know I’m in the shape to do so.”

However, for Russell, the bigger picture extends beyond a single Diamond League race. The Olympic gold medalist has been vocal about his ambition to achieve even more success in the years to come, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Rather than focusing on one meet or one season, Russell has concentrated on getting better and better, and she believes that her best performances are still to come.

“I do believe that I’m the best hurdler in the world,” Russell said. That mindset has already carried her within 0.02 seconds of the world record.