American Runner Missing USATF Over Injury Eyes American Record

Brandon Miller could hardly have asked for a better buildup to the USATF Outdoor Championships. The American 800m runner was set to arrive in New York on July 23 riding a 4-race winning streak after defeating Emmanuel Wanyonyi at the London Diamond League. But instead of competing at nationals, Miller has been forced to withdraw because of injury. Even so, his team believes bigger achievements could still be ahead later this season.

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On July 18, Miller delivered a breakthrough performance at the London Diamond League, winning in a personal best of 1:42.19. This time moved him to No. 5 on the U.S. all-time outdoor 800m list. Miller developed a peroneal tendon injury in his right ankle soon after London. While the issue is not considered serious, the timing could hardly have been worse with the USATF Outdoor Championships just days away.

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By July 21, Miller and his team had decided he would withdraw from the national championships rather than risk making the injury worse. According to Brooks Beasts coach Danny Mackey, there was little reason to push through the problem in a year with no Olympic or World Championships team to qualify for. Mackey added that the injury is expected to clear up soon and that Miller would be evaluated by a doctor in New York.

Instead of focusing on USATF, Miller’s camp is looking toward the Diamond League’s return later this summer and the World Ultimate Championships in September, where the winner earns a bye into the 2027 World Championships. Mackey also believes Miller has another milestone within reach. “I think the American record (1:41.67 by Bryce Hoppel) is in reach for him if we’re healthy,” Mackey told LetsRun.

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He added, “Forcing it over this weekend if there’s no team on the line, the prize money at USAs isn’t great either, we might pass on it just to keep him healthy.” For now, Miller’s four-race winning streak will come to a halt instead of continuing at the USATF Outdoor Championships. That said, if his recovery time is on track, he could yet have his biggest moment of the season ahead with an American record now firmly in his sights.

If he had been healthy, the American would probably have been right up there in the favorites at the USATF. So, who will benefit the most from Miller’s absence?

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Brandon Miller’s withdrawal leaves a big opening

Brandon Miller’s breakthrough season did not begin with a victory. On January 30, he opened the year by finishing seventh in the mile at the UW Invite/Mile City meet in Seattle, clocking 4:27.97. Two months later, he stepped up to the 1500m at The TEN in California, running 3:37.14 for fifth place. But once he returned to his primary event, the American quickly found his rhythm.

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After finishing third at the Shanghai Diamond League in May, he launched a four-race winning streak with victories at the LA Track Festival and the USATF LA Grand Prix. He then defeated World Indoor champion Cooper Lutkenhaus at the Prefontaine Classic before producing the biggest win of his career at the London Diamond League.

With Miller no longer in the field, the men’s 800m race at USATF suddenly looks very different. Cooper Lutkenhaus, whom Miller defeated at Prefontaine earlier this month, now enters as the favorite. The 17-year-old has already claimed Diamond League victories in Stockholm and Oslo this season and owns a world-leading 1:42.08, making him the man to beat in New York.