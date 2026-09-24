American Sprinter Leaves Dennis Mitchell’s Star Athletics After Taking “Full Ownership” of Past Mistake

Erin Brown has brought an uncomfortable part of Sam Blaskowski’s past back into the spotlight after sharing old material from the American sprinter’s teenage years. The resurfaced posts include a video of Blaskowski singing along to a song while repeatedly using a racial slur and laughing, along with screenshots of Snapchat posts containing racist language, including one involving a joke about Black people and swimming. The material has since spread online, putting the 23-year-old sprinter under fresh scrutiny.

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The situation took another turn on September 23, when Blaskowski addressed the resurfaced posts in an Instagram statement. “Almost seven years ago I shared two posts on social media that included a racial slur and what I thought at the time was a joke. It was not,” Blaskowski wrote, acknowledging that he had faced and accepted consequences when the posts were originally made.

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The sprinter then offered a direct apology for the language he used. “First there are no excuses to use this type of language ever. I take full ownership of what I said and want to sincerely apologize for using these words, I am embarrassed and ashamed of myself,” Blaskowski wrote.

The statement also revealed that Blaskowski had stepped away from Dennis Mitchell’s Star Athletics in Florida. He had been training with the group alongside prominent sprinters such as Sha’Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kenny Bednarek during his breakthrough 2026 season. Blaskowski said he wanted to give those around him time to process what had resurfaced and avoid becoming a distraction.

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“As I have grown older, I have had the opportunity to learn more about racism, prejudice, and the responsibility that comes with having a public platform,” he wrote. “I am grateful to the people who have challenged me to understand why my actions were wrong.” He acknowledged that the past could not be changed, but said that, “I again take full responsibility and accountability for these actions, no matter what my age was.”

Soon after Blaskowski’s statement, Star Athletics also addressed the controversy. “Star Athletics does not condone racism, discrimination or bullying of any kind,” the club said. The organization added that “the values of inclusivity, respect and accountability are foundational to our organization” before confirming that Blaskowski would leave the group in accordance with its code of conduct.

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“We have actively reviewed this situation internally and have determined the appropriate next steps is to have Sam Blaskowski leave Star Athletics in alignment with our code of conduct,” Star Athletics said. The club also said it remained committed to creating “a safe, diverse and welcoming environment” for its athletes, staff and the wider running community. But for Blaskowski, the controversy arrived at a time when his career was moving in a promising direction.

Blaskowski was building momentum before the setback

Blaskowski first made a name for himself at Oshkosh West High School in Wisconsin before joining the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He went on to become one of the most decorated sprinters in NCAA Division III history, finishing his college career with 14 national championships, 12 WIAC individual titles and 20 Division III All-America honors.

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His final college season showed just how quickly he was improving. In May 2025, Blaskowski ran 10.05 seconds in the 100m, breaking his own NCAA Division III record. He also posted 20.33 in the 200m. He then ended his collegiate career with three more NCAA Division III titles at the 2025 outdoor championships, winning the 100m in 10.14, the 200m in 20.35 and helping UW-La Crosse claim the 4x100m relay title. His performances also earned him the USTFCCCA NCAA Division III Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year award in both 2024 and 2025.

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With his college eligibility over, Blaskowski stepped into professional sprinting and quickly showed that he could compete at a much higher level. On May 30, 2026, he ran a wind-legal 9.89 seconds in the 100m at the Music City Track Carnival, breaking the 10-second barrier for the first time and setting the personal best that remains on his World Athletics profile.

The breakthrough did not stop there. On June 20, Blaskowski ran 19.93 in the 200m at the Star Athletics Sprint Series, giving him another major personal best during his first professional season. His rise also brought him into Dennis Mitchell’s Star Athletics group in Florida. For a young sprinter coming off a standout Division III career, it was a significant step into the professional side of the sport. That is why the timing of the controversy is particularly striking.