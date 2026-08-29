American Track Star Comes Back Home After Unsuccessfully Representing Nigeria for One Year

Kelly Ufodiama quickly established herself as a dominant force in American collegiate track during her stellar freshman campaign. The rising sprinter secured the American Athletic Conference indoor 60m and 200m titles before claiming the outdoor 100m and 200m crowns. Her massive collegiate success ultimately prompted a highly publicized international roster move.

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Ufodiama officially switched her athletic allegiance from the United States to Nigeria on May 15, 2025. The highly touted sprinter failed to secure a major international medal during her stint competing under the Nigerian flag. This lack of global championship hardware led directly to her latest administrative decision.

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The development came to light on August 28, when athletics account @VAthleticz reported on X that Ufodiama had switched her allegiance back to the United States. Her return makes her the latest athlete to reverse a previous switch between the two countries, following the likes of Ezinne Abba and Annette Nneka Echikunwoke.

She opened 2025 by capturing the 60m and 200m championships at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. The conference subsequently named her the Most Valuable Performer and Freshman of the Year. She immediately carried that dominant form to the NCAA Indoor Championships.

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Ufodiama secured First Team All-America honors by finishing eighth in the 200m at the national indoor meet. She collected Second Team All-America recognition with an 11th-place finish in the 60m dash. She initiated her formal transition to the Nigerian national team during this exact period of elite collegiate production.

The sprinter ran a personal-best 22.54 seconds in the 200m at the NCAA East First Round just two weeks after becoming eligible for Nigeria. That blistering mark met the strict qualifying standard for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. The anticipated international breakthrough in Nigerian colors completely failed to materialize.

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She prioritized competing for East Carolina throughout the NCAA outdoor season rather than appearing for Nigeria in a major senior international championship. She reached the NCAA Outdoor Championships semifinals in both the 100m and 200m, finishing 22nd and 11th respectively. Her decision to return to the American roster mirrors the controversial paths of two other prominent athletes.

Why did Echikunwoke and Abba return to the USA?

Annette Nneka Echikunwoke previously abandoned the Nigerian national team following a disastrous administrative experience ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Ohio-born hammer thrower pledged her loyalty to Nigeria in 2021 and threw an African record 75.49m to qualify for the Tokyo Games. She was disqualified from Olympic competition because the Athletics Federation of Nigeria failed to conduct mandatory out-of-competition drug testing.

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Echikunwoke maintained that she constantly shared her location with officials, yet the required tests were never administered. She officially returned to the United States in 2022, explicitly stating her desire to compete where she felt valued as an athlete. Sprinter Ezinne Abba experienced a similarly chaotic administrative dispute with Nigerian track officials.

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Abba moved from the USA to Nigeria and secured a spot on the 4x100m relay team for the 2022 World Championships in Oregon. Officials removed her from the roster just 40 minutes before her scheduled flight. She publicly criticized the Athletics Federation of Nigeria over a dispute regarding a third drug test, prompting her direct return to the American program.