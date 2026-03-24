Americans Gets Smacked by Great Britain Team After 3 Gold Medals

It seems Team GB uncovered something special in their training this year, and it was clearly on show at the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun. On March 23, many expected the United States to walk away with several golds after strong showings from runners like Addison Wiley, Nikki Hiltz, Jessie Mercier, Chloe Timberg, and more, but the Golden Girls stole the show and left the Americans in their wake!

The first major moment of the night came in the women’s 1500 metres final! Interestingly, Georgia Hunter Bell returned to elite competition after three years away from the sport. And she finished in 3:58.53 and won gold, setting a new British indoor record. However, the silver went to Jessica Hull of Australia in 3:59.45 while Nikki Hiltz of the United States took bronze in 3:59.68.

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Shortly after Hunter Bell’s win the next British triumph came in the women’s pole vault. And there Molly Caudery emerged victorious. Having missed the qualifying round at the 2024 Paris Olympics and battled injuries in recent seasons, Caudery cleared 4.85 metres to claim gold. Interestingly the competition was intense with several athletes tied at 4.70 m including Amalie Svabikova, Imogen Ayris, and Angelica Moser with a season best.

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However, the Americans struggled to match her as Jessica Mercier finished eighth with 4.70 m, and Chloe Timberg came 12th with 4.35 m. But the final piece of the golden puzzle arrived in the women’s 800 metres.

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There, Keely Hodgkinson delivered a dominant performance. She crossed the finish line in 1:55.30, one of the fastest indoor times ever recorded. Audrey Werro of Switzerland took silver in 1:56.64 while Addison Wiley of the United States earned bronze in 1:58.36.

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After the victories, Molly Caudery shared with the BBC what the three gold medals meant to her: “It was amazing, it was so iconic….I went and won myself, and then Keeley won, and I ran over and yeah, it was just such a beautiful moment. I think it’s one that I will cherish forever…To share the stage with Keeley and Georgia for such an iconic moment was so much fun and just such a special night for British Athletics.”

Interestingly, all three British gold medals were indeed won in a very short span of time, around 28-29 minutes apart.

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However this gold rush from Team GB was reminiscent of “Super Saturday” at the London 2012 Olympics, a night when British athletes dominated and left the Americans trailing again!

Team GB left the Americans behind in 2012

At the 2012 Summer Olympics “Super Saturday” refers to August 4, 2012, one of the most beautiful days in British Olympic history. The day began with victories in rowing and cycling but what captured the world’s attention were the three major athletics triumphs in the evening session. Within roughly 45 minutes Britain celebrated gold medals from Jessica Ennis‑Hill in the heptathlon, Greg Rutherford in the men’s long jump and Mo Farah in the men’s 10,000 m.

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Jessica Ennis‑Hill ran through the final 800 m to take gold in the heptathlon with 6,955 points while the top American, Hyleas Fountain finished outside the medals. Then, in the men’s long jump, Greg Rutherford out jumped competitors including the Americans with Will Claye finishing third and Australia’s Mitchell Watt taking silver.

And then the 10,000 m saw Mo Farah take gold, finishing ahead of his American training partner Galen Rupp who earned silver. This performance along with the other two victories turned the evening into one of the most memorable nights in British Olympic history.

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Overall, Team GB’s performances in Torun left the Americans scrambling in the limelight events and just like 2012, the evening turned into a legendary show of British dominance.