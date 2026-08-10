Angry Fans Troll Track and Field Legend Michael Johnson Over Clarifying Grand Slam Track Controversy

The idea of Grand Slam Track was to provide athletics a fresh start, but Michael Johnson’s grand ambitions for a league collapsed due to the growing financial troubles that left athletes unpaid. Now, over a year later, the 4x Olympic gold medalist has finally spoken up about the controversy and the disputed $500,000 payment. But his explanation has failed to quiet angry fans, who argue that Johnson still has not fully clarified what went wrong.

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In his latest interview with The Telegraph on August 8, Johnson revealed just how badly the collapse affected him personally. The Olympic champion said the financial crisis pushed his stress level to 10 out of 10, with sleepless nights spent worrying about athletes, damaging headlines and the future of the project he had built. At one point, he admitted that he even asked himself, “Are you stupid? Why did you do this? This? This is not what you need.”

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Johnson had the chance to address one of the most damaging allegations surrounding the league. In March, a legal filing by Grand Slam Track creditors accused him of “secretly” paying himself £372,000, or roughly $500,000, shortly before the project collapsed. Johnson strongly rejected that version of events. “I’m happy to clear it up, because it’s the most hurtful thing and the exact opposite of what was reported,” he said.

Johnson explained that Grand Slam Track’s corporate credit card had reached its limit because of the league’s huge operating expenses. He said the organization had 96 athletes, along with companions, and around 170 people needed accommodation during the Miami and Philadelphia meetings.

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He claimed that he instructed the travel team to use his personal credit card for expenses and that he would later be reimbursed. “I also loaned the company $2m to make sure we took care of the athletes. I decided to forgo my own salary,” Johnson added.

The explanation is central to Johnson’s defence, but it has not stopped the questions surrounding the payment. The money was later returned as part of the bankruptcy process, while Johnson continues to dispute the characterization of the payment as fraudulent. The Olympic champion also explained what ultimately brought Grand Slam Track down.

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“We had a catastrophic capital issue,” Johnson said. “We ended up underfunded for what we had built, and for what our budgets and goals were.” That funding problem came after Johnson had poured years of work into building the league. That crisis brought down a project Johnson had spent years building.

But even after finally explaining his side of the Grand Slam Track collapse, Johnson has not exactly received the warmest response from fans. For some, the damage caused by the league’s downfall appears to have gone beyond the financial problems, with his latest explanation doing little to restore their trust.

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Michael Johnson faces fresh fan backlash after Grand Slam Track collapse

“He’s a fraud. Even his career as a runner….EPO ” One fan said. Another added, “Thought this was gonna be one of them Netflix documentary memes for a second.” One more added, “Shame on the Telegraph for running this interview.”

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The backlash comes after Grand Slam Track ran into a severe funding crisis during its first season. One of the biggest blows came when Eldridge, the investment group linked to Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, did not provide the expected £30 million cash injection. Without that money, the league was left facing a major funding gap.

The problems were visible from the opening meeting in Kingston, Jamaica, where the event reportedly attracted a crowd that filled only around a third of the available stands. Grand Slam Track had secured free-to-air television deals in around 200 countries and attracted stars including Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Josh Kerr. Yet the league still struggled to build the financial base needed to continue.

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Running the competition was also costly. Grand Slam Track was estimated to have about 96 athletes, and some companions were traveling to the events. About 170 people were in need of hotel lodging at both the meetings in Miami and Philadelphia. In addition to the already costly operation, athletes were flown in first class. The cost of that investment proved to be ever more burdensome when the investment did not arrive.

The financial crisis eventually reached the athletes themselves. Payments were delayed, creating one of the most damaging moments for the league’s reputation. Olympic champion Gabby Thomas publicly posted “Pls pay me” on a Grand Slam Track TikTok video.

Things became even more difficult when Grand Slam Track cancelled its planned Los Angeles finale with only about two weeks’ notice. After staging meetings in Kingston, Miami and Philadelphia, the organization no longer had enough funding to complete the season as planned.

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“Sadly GST’s failure was foreseeable, basing the events in the US where attendances and TV viewers are way too low to justify the prize money he was offering. Math didn’t add up,” one fan wrote. Another said, “A Johnson puff piece for the paper he’s written for since the late 90s. Fancy that. Reputation laundering at its most blatant.”

For Johnson, however, the financial problems were only one part of the fallout. The bigger blow was what the collapse did to a reputation he had spent decades building.

The former Olympic champion became known not only for his extraordinary success on the track, but also for his strict stance on doping and his belief in competing clean. That history made the criticism surrounding Grand Slam Track particularly painful for Johnson.

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“That was the most difficult part of this,” he said, before explaining what had hurt him most: “Questioning my motivation for doing this, questioning my integrity, questioning my character.”

Johnson also faced criticism from figures within athletics. Patrick Magyar, the founder of the Diamond League, mocked the rival competition as “Grand Flop Track,” while agents issued a statement calling for “basic financial responsibility.” Still, Johnson was not completely isolated as the controversy unfolded. Some athletes who had signed with Grand Slam Track continued to defend the people behind the project.

Josh Kerr was among those who stood by Johnson and his team. “I’m standing with the people I’ve signed with; I think they are good people,” Kerr said. For Johnson, that support carried considerable weight at a time when much of the public conversation around Grand Slam Track had turned against him.

But with fans still questioning the league’s business decisions and Johnson’s latest explanation being met with skepticism online, the former Olympic champion’s attempt to clear his name may not be enough to erase the doubts left behind by Grand Slam Track’s collapse.