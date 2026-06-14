Australian Sprinter Dies in Tragic Accident at 25 During Family Vacation

Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton has died in a tragic motorcycle accident during a family vacation in Thailand. The Victorian sprinter’s death has sent shockwaves through Australian athletics. As tributes flood in from family and sporting clubs alike, a community in mourning has since rallied behind her family.

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The Bangkok Post, Thai Examiner, and 7 News first reported the incident, using the local police report as their source. A statement from her brother Joel, to the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC), has since confirmed the news.

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“She was my best friend, and I’m so lucky to have had her guiding me through my first 21 years,” Joel Stapleton told ABC. “She was always there for me and whenever I needed help she was always there.

“For those that knew her, you know how lucky you were to have her in your life. Her smile was so bright that wherever she went you knew she was there. I’m so grateful that I can call her my sister.”

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According to the Bangkok Post, the incident occurred while Jemma Stapleton was riding on Highway 4169 in tambon Bo Put. The 25-year-old was on a motorcycle with her family riding right behind her on separate motorcycles. The report indicated that steady rain was falling when Stapleton’s bike skidded and crashed into an oncoming car.

Paramedics tended to the Australian before pronouncing her dead on the scene. The police have reportedly since released the CCTV video.

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The incident marked a tragic end to the promising sprinter’s career, which began at a young age. She rose rapidly through the ranks and even became a finalist at the 2025 Stawell Gift, finishing third, and made the 2026 final as well.

Aside from her athletics career, Jemma Stapleton was also a childcare worker at Kool Kidz Rowville. Along with her family and her partner, Tyler, the centre was also hit hard by the news and released an emotional statement on social media.

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“Community is at the heart of everything we do, and some individuals leave an imprint on our hearts that stays with us forever. Jemma Stapleton was truly one of those beautiful souls,’ the child care centre said in a social media post.

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“This will be a special, peaceful place where her memory can live on, and where our educators, children, and families can pause, reflect, and remember the warmth she shared with us all. Jemma will always be a cherished part of our Kool Kidz Rowville family.”

An outpouring of support quickly matched the outpouring of grief. Friends, teammates, local businesses, and strangers rallied around the Stapleton family in the days following the tragedy, and they launched a fundraising campaign that soon exceeded everyone’s expectations.

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GofundMe campaign set up for Stapleton raises over $100,000

In the aftermath of Jemma Stapleton’s death, a flood of tributes from her family and various sporting clubs began to overwhelm the internet. That included a tribute from Lysterfield junior football club, Knox Little Athletics, the Victorian Athletic League, and even Stawell Gift. Not just that, her brothers and her partner, Tyler, also released tributes to the 25-year-old after her tragic crash.

A friend of the Stapleton family also set up a fundraising page after the sprinter’s death, with a $100,000 goal. Created on Thursday, the GoFundMe page was closed for contributions within two days, after it went beyond its goal, closing at just over $103,000.

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“On behalf of Stapleton and Wilson families, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming generosity and love that has poured in from so many of you,” reads the GoFundMe page.

“Jemma would have been absolutely overwhelmed to see her community come together in this way — it is a true reflection of the beautiful person she was.

“The family are asking for privacy during this incredibly difficult time as they grieve and support one another. Contributions to this page are now closed. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.”

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While the Australian athletics community continues to process the loss of one of its brightest personalities, the response to the fundraiser showed just how many lives Jemma Stapleton touched. It shows the impact of a young athlete whose impact reached far beyond the track.