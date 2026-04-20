Boston Marathon 2026 Preview: Record Pace, Returning Champions, and Big Prize Money

The Boston Marathon remains a time-honoured tradition for the city, and the 2026 edition is set to deliver another exciting chapter. As one of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors, it follows the Tokyo Marathon, which took place in early March. The 130th edition of the world’s oldest organised marathon will also feature the return of several former champions.

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The race spans 26.2 miles, taking runners through eight cities and towns before they reach the finish line. Known as one of the more challenging courses among the World Marathon Majors, it will test the endurance and grit of more than 30,000 participants. The professional men’s race begins at 09:37 am (US EDT), followed by the professional women at 09:47 am.

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Earlier in the day, the wheelchair division events start with the men at 09:06 am and the women at 09:09 am. The Para Athletics Division begins three minutes after the professional women, before Wave 1 of mass participants sets off at 10:00 am. With prize money adding further incentive, the stage is set for a highly competitive race.

How much is the Boston Marathon 2026 prize money?

After all, while for many running the Boston Marathon has become part of their lives, for most it remains, first and foremost, a race. Thus, where there’s a race, there’s prize money, and the 2026 Boston Marathon prize pool sits at over $1.2 million, according to Sportico. That includes course record bonuses as well, so let’s break down the individual placing awards.

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The Open Division will feature a prize pot starting at $150,000 for first place, $75,000 for second, $40,000 for third, and $5,500 for tenth. The Wheelchair Division (T53/54/34) also follows a similar structure, with the winner earning $50,000, $30,000 for second, and $15,000 for third. Like the open division, the tenth-place finisher will earn a section of the pot, $1500.

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However, the Wheelchair Division (T51-52) will award prize money only to the top three finishers: the first-place finisher will earn $1500, the silver medalist will get $750, and the third-place finisher will get $500.

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And there’s more on offer as well. The master division, listed above, pays out significantly less compared to the open section. But those finishing inside the top three can still take home a decent chunk of the $1.2 million prize pot.

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Not only that, but there’s also a course record bonus, which stands at $50,000 for the open and wheelchair (T53/54/34) and $500 for Para Athletics. Furthermore, Para Athletics also has a prize pot of $3000 for first place, $2000 for second, and $1500 for third.

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Who are the elite runners to watch out for in the Boston Marathon?

A hefty payday usually attracts the best of the best, and the 2026 Boston Marathon is no different. It will feature not one but two former champions, with Sharon Lokedi headlining the race. The 2025 Boston Marathon winner and current course record holder, Lokedi, leads what is a stacked women’s race. That includes Kenyan Irine Cheptai, Workenesh Edesa, Loice Chemnung, Bedatu Hirpa, Mary Ngugi-Cooper, and several others.

Unfortunately, Fiona O’Keeffe had to withdraw because of a hamstring injury, but Emily Sisson will be racing. The 34-year-old set the North American marathon record in 2022, running 2:18:29 at the Chicago Marathon. That puts her just 1:07 minutes behind Lokedi’s Boston Marathon course record, and Sisson will likely be amongst the lead pack.

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However, Tokyo Marathon winner Brigid Kosgei won’t be present, and neither will American star Conner Mantz. The fastest American marathoner, Mantz, withdrew from the 2026 Boston Marathon over fitness issues after struggling with injuries. But Benson Kipruto [2:02:16 (Tokyo, 2024)] and reigning Boston Marathon champion John Korir (2:02:24 (Valencia, 2025)) will be a part of the field.

But while Mantz won’t be representing America, Olympians Galen Rupp and Clayton Young will be. Rupp is the American favourite, having won an Olympic silver medal, while Young, having just returned from injury, will be hoping to clock in a decent time. However, the professionals will have excellent competition this time around as the 2026 edition features the fastest qualifying field ever.

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The race is notoriously tough and unique because it requires most racers to complete a 26.2-mile course within a set time limit. That, combined with rule tweaks and the growing popularity of marathon running, has led to faster qualifying times. So much so, that the cut for men in the 18-34 bracket was 2 hours, 55 minutes or less.

It marked the first time the cut-off was below three hours, and that trend continued across divisions. Women and nonbinary athletes had a cut-off of 3 hours, 25 minutes, which is more than five minutes faster than the 2025 qualifying times.

With a record-fast field, returning champions, and serious prize money on the line, the 2026 Boston Marathon has all the ingredients for a classic. Whether it’s a tactical battle or a record-breaking run, this year’s race promises to deliver on every front.