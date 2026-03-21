Canadian Star Beats America With Record-Breaking Run at World Indoor Championships

Historically, Americans have dominated the men’s 400 meters at the World Indoor Championships. In 2025, Christopher Bailey of the U.S clocked 45.08 seconds to take gold. Everyone expected the same thing to happen in 2026. After all, Khaleb McRae, the 2026 USA Indoor 400m champion, looked ready to defend the country’s crown after he broke the world record just last month. But when the runners lined up, the story took a turn as the Canadian star surged to the front.

On March 21, Canadian Christopher Morales‑Williams pulled off something special. He ran through the final bend and crossed the line in 44.76 seconds.

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And with it, he broke the World Indoor Championships record of 45.00 seconds set by Jereem Richards in 2022. With that run, Morales Williams became the first man to break 45 seconds outside the U.S!

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“I have worked hard for this. A gold and a championship record – I could not ask for more,” he said.

But the race for the other athletes was intense! As for McRae, who was the American hope and reigning National Indoor champion, he finished strong in 45.03 seconds to claim silver. However, Jereem Richards, who is also a world champion and previous record holder, took bronze in 45.39 seconds.

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Sure, the podium told the story of a fast race, but the race itself sparked controversy because of the new rules.

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This year, the 400m final used a new two-race timed format, similar to the NCAA system, where athletes compete in separate races and the fastest times earn the medals. This means, instead of one final with six athletes, they had two final rounds, with 4 athletes each. But this unpredictability only added more spice to the race.

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In fact, Morales-Williams remarked that he was barely affected by the change, “The two-race final format is nothing new to me. It is what I do in the NCAA, and it actually makes more sense to me – it gives everyone a chance to win, there are no bad lanes.”

However, even before the final, Morales‑Williams had signaled he was ready. As in the heats, he ran 45.51 seconds to win comfortably. Even in the semifinals, he posted 45.35 seconds.

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While this might be his first official world championship record, he had previously run a mark fast enough to challenge the indoor world record, but it was invalidated later.

Morales‑Williams turns an unratified record into a World Championship

Even before this championship, Christopher Morales‑Williams had already collected an impressive list of achievements. He is a World Indoor Champion, has finished in the top eight at the World Indoor Championships, won a silver medal at the Pan American U20 Championships, and claimed a bronze at the World U20 Championships. However, his career faced an unexpected incident in February 2024.

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Morales‑Williams ran 44.49 seconds to win the 400 m at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. That time was the fastest indoor 400 m ever recorded up to that point even surpassing the official indoor world record of 44.57 seconds held by Kerron Clement. But later, the mark wasn’t ratified as a world record because the starting blocks at the meet didn’t meet official requirements.

Still, it stood as the fastest indoor 400 m at the time and set multiple meet, school, and collegiate records. On top of his NCAA success, Morales‑Williams also set a new Canadian indoor 400 m record earlier in 2024 with a 45.39 run and later added a Canadian record in the indoor 300 m.

Through these performances, Morales‑Williams has shown that his 2026 World Indoor Championship victory was no fluke but it was the continuation of a career already marked by national titles