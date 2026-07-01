Coach Behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Other Olympic Legends Battles Unknown Medical Illness

Behind some of the greatest sprinters Jamaica has ever produced stands one man. Stephen Francis built MVP Track Club into a factory for Olympic champions, guiding Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Asafa Powell, among others. Now, the coaching genius is the one fighting his own battle.

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“The MVP Track & Field Club is issuing this statement in response to public interest regarding our Co-Founder and Technical Director, Stephen Francis, who is currently receiving medical care in hospital,” read the statement from MVP Track Club confirming his hospitalization. The details of his illness are kept private.

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“Mr. Francis is under the care of a dedicated team of medical professionals, and he and his family are grateful for the excellent treatment and support being provided. While there has been understandable concern regarding his wellbeing, Mr. Francis has requested that the details of his medical condition, diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis remain private. The Club respectfully asks that this wish be honoured.”

The Jamaican is a world-renowned track-and-field coach who founded MVP Track Club. He has reportedly been missing in action recently. Concern grew among fans about the legendary coach, with many fearing the worst had happened. Speculation has been rife around Francis amid rumors that he had a serious health condition.

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Even now, while the statement has assuaged some concerns surrounding the coach, fans continue to question the future of Jamaican track and field. Considering just how integral a part Stephen Francis has played, it comes as no shock. The 63-year-old has a keen eye for spotting talent and is considered one of the best in the business.

Not just that, his roster of successful athletes spans a catalogue of Olympic medalists. Between 2008 and 2020, Francis coached all four of the female Olympic 100m champions. He also had a hand in eight of the twelve possible medals in the same period. And the track coach’s accomplishments go all the way back to discovering Asafa Powell.

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Many within Jamaica even attribute their success on the international stage to Stephen Francis, which makes the news all the more concerning. He currently coaches Shericka Jackson, Tia and Tina Clayton, as well as men’s sprint star Kishane Thompson.

“At this time, our priority is to support Mr. Francis and his family while ensuring the continued operations of the Club and the ongoing preparation of our athletes. We are confident that the systems, coaching staff, and leadership within MVP will continue to provide the high standard of coaching and athlete support for which the Club is recognized.

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“We respectfully ask the public to refrain from engaging in or encouraging speculation regarding Mr. Francis’ health, and to continue respecting his privacy,” the statement added.

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The concern surrounding Francis reflects the impact he has had on generations of Jamaican sprinters. Few understand his influence better than Oblique Seville, who believes the veteran coach changed the sport in Jamaica.

Oblique Seville believes Stephen Francis redefined sprinting

The now 63-year-old started more than two decades ago and has coached a catalogue of Olympic gold medalists. He was awarded the Order of Jamaica in 2017. That is the country’s fourth-highest honour, with the then-54-year-old receiving it for his accomplishments in track and field. It has helped redefine sprinting, especially in Jamaica, with Francis now leading the next generation forward.

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Oblique Seville, the reigning World Champion, is among Francis’s many admirers, believing he changed the game.

“If you check the statistics in track and field, it’s the same coach but different athletes. Stephen Francis, Coach Lance, and Glen Mills,” Seville told World Athletics in 2025.

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“So throughout the years of track and field, it’s those coaches that have had their athletes that prove themselves over and over through the years. So it’s actually something good for us right here. It’s just that we are just rewriting history.”

For now, the focus at MVP Track Club remains on Francis’ recovery while his athletes continue their preparations. His influence on Jamaican sprinting is already secure, regardless of when he returns to the track.