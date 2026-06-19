Cordell Tinch Ends 3-Year Break with Doha 110m Hurdles Triumph, Marking Stunning Comeback

Three years ago, Cordell Tinch was nowhere. He’d given up on athletics, burnt-out and was selling cellphones and toilet paper. Less than a year ago, he became a world champion. Now he’s a world champion who just won in Doha, holding off his rivals by the slimmest of margins. The 110m hurdles field is deeper and faster than ever, with a new world record set just last weekend. Tinch wasn’t that fast, but on a night where it mattered, he didn’t need to be.

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The 25-year-old walked away with his first Diamond League win since August 2025, beating a field that included Asier Martinez, Thomas Wilkes, and Jamal Britt. In fact, Britt was leading for most of the race after a brilliant start. However, the Iowa graduate fell off after hitting hurdles seven, eight, nine, and ten to finish eighth.

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That allowed Tinch the chance to show off his mettle, something he desperately needed to do after his recent races. The reigning World Champion has been off his game in 2026, losing his last three races at the USATF LA Grand Prix, the Xiamen Diamond League, and the Shanghai Diamond League. He did, however, finish third and second at the LA Grand Prix and Shanghai DL, so things haven’t been all bad.

But he finally hit his stride in Doha, breaking strongly after the seventh hurdle and taking the lead after the ninth to finish ahead. His time of 13.23 was just about enough to finish ahead of Asier Martinez (13.27) and Thomas Wilkes (13.28). However, it is significantly slower than the standing world record set by Ja’Kobe Tharp (12.75) earlier this month.

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It’s also one of Tinch’s slower times of the season, having recently clocked 13.15 seconds at the Grand Prix prior to the Doha Diamond League. However, the win does end his three-race drought, something that would have likely been plaguing the world champion’s mind. After all, the American ended 2025 in fine fettle, with his first World Championships medal around his neck.

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The fact that it was gold would have meant even more to the 25-year-old, given the struggles he had between 2020 and 2023. Cordell Tinch left athletics and never wanted to look back until he was coaxed back. The rest is history.

“I don’t think that I make it to where I am now if I don’t ever take that break to find myself,” Tinch said before the world championships in 2025. “Finding myself was the biggest part of all of that. Just because at the time, I don’t think I was a very happy person.”

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Three years after stepping away from the sport altogether, Tinch is once again standing on top of a Diamond League podium. It adds another chapter to one of track and field’s most unlikely comeback stories. The time may not have threatened the world record, but in Doha, the result mattered far more than the clock.