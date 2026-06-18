Cordell Tinch Opens Up About Stepping Away From Track and Field for 3 Years Despite the Earnings: “Not 100%”

“Lost part of me a year ago, still searching to put it back in place,” Cordell Tinch tweeted in 2020, just as the pandemic was at its peak. The same year, the then-19-year-old Wisconsin native left college and returned home to Green Bay. He took up regular jobs, and what followed was a three-year break from the track. But in 2023, he returned to Pittsburg State. Now, as he gets ready to head to the 2026 Doha Diamond League on June 19, Tinch has revealed his true reason for the extended break he took six years ago.

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On June 18, during the pre-race press conference ahead of the 2026 Doha Diamond League on June 19, Tinch finally opened up about his time away from the tracks between 2020 and 2023. He made it clear that the decision was never about money. “I value my mental health over anything that comes to track and field,” he said. “Money, anything like that, my mental health is always going to come first.”

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In 2019, he had already shown promise, with several wins, including a Big 12 title in the 110m hurdles. But as he was still a freshman student-athlete at the University of Kansas, he was not earning.

After returning home in 2020, things did not feel stable. During his time away, he worked different jobs in Green Bay, including selling phones and watches, installing cable, and operating machinery in a production unit.

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He explained that the break was needed: “In order to make sure I’m able to be the athlete that people see smiling and having fun and enjoying everything…I had to take care of myself off the track,” he said. Tinch came back to the track in 2023 at Kansas Division II school Pittsburg State on the advice of a friend and Tinch’s own mother’s wish for him to finish his education.

Even today, he keeps this attitude. During the 2026 indoor season, he showed progress across events: 7.62 in the 60m hurdles on January 24, finishing fifth, then improved it to 7.52 to win on February 1. He has also spoken about managing pressure and taking time off for recovery, saying, “If I’m not 100% off the track [when recovering], my training isn’t going to be 100%.” He added that getting back to being “that smiling, happy, fun person on the track” has been something he has worked on in recent months.

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Earlier in the season, he admitted he was too focused on times and results, but that has changed. “Chasing times doesn’t really do much if you’re not having fun,” he said, noting that his best performances come when he is relaxed and enjoying the moment. That shift is also visible in his 2026 outdoor season so far, with consistent results across major meets, including 13.59 in April, 13.10 for second place in Shaoxing in May, and 13.15 for third place in Los Angeles in June.

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Now, though, as he sets his course towards Doha 110mH, the simplicity of his thought is more apparent. “Every race I’m in… as long as I’m able to come out healthy, it’s always going to be a good race,” he said, a reflection of how far he has come since stepping away from the track to rebuild himself on his own terms. But his return was not a smooth ride.

Cordell Tinch’s setback before his World Championship breakthrough

Cordell Tinch turned professional in 2024. But soon after, he faced a hamstring injury that interrupted his training. Because of that disruption, he missed selection for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Even at less than full fitness, he still competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials and finished fourth in the 110m hurdles in 13.03 seconds.

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The following season, he returned in top form. Tinch had a big year in 2025 that began with posting 12.87 in Shanghai on May 3, one of the fastest-ever times in the 110m hurdles. He carried that form to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. It was there that he was able to perform at his best, taking gold in 12.99 seconds. His first-ever world championship, and he was the only athlete in the final to be under 13 seconds.

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“I came into this season with the goal of winning the world title. Keeping the medal with America is fantastic,” Tinch said. “I believed I was the best out there, so I didn’t feel any pressure.”

Now, his focus has shifted again, this time towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics!