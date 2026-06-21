Courtney Lindsey Edges Closer to World Lead With Impressive 100m Win

Courtney Lindsey lives in rarified air when he breaks 9.9, and he’s done it only three times—2023 (9.89), 2024 (9.88), and 2025 (9.82). The last was August 2025. Today, that drought ended—and he did it in only his second 100m race of 2026.

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The American blitzed the field at the Star Athletics Sprint series, clocking a season best of 9.89 seconds in the 100m. That saw him soar up the world rankings, settling at joint fourth for 2026. Only Oblique Seville (9.82), Kayinsola Ajayi (9.84), and Noah Lyles (9.88) have registered a faster time in the discipline.

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The margin was decisive: Pjai Austin (9.99), Brandon Hicklin (10.02), and Brendon Stewart (10.17) trailed by over a tenth. What makes it even more impressive is the fact that it was the 27-year-old’s fourth 100m race of the season.

He opened the season with a 10.02 at the Tom Jones Memorial in mid-April, finishing second to Jordan Anthony’s 9.91. Then, Lindsey returned to the 100m in mid-June at the USATF LA Grand Prix, where he stopped the clock at 9.96 (+2.4). Even then, his time was well behind the winner, Kenneth Bednarek, who posted 9.72.

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Even fellow American Christian Coleman (9.84) and Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo (9.95) were faster. Not quite the run Lindsey had hoped for himself, and that trend seemed to continue in the heats at the Star Athletics Sprint Series. The Olympic gold medalist wasn’t exactly in peak form as he crossed the line in 10.09 seconds, although he finished in first place in Heat 1.

He finished ahead of Hicklin, Austin, and Stewart, with them once again a good distance behind. Yet things picked up in the finals as Lindsey showed off his quality. The 27-year-old has always had a sub-9.9 under his belt but has often struggled to put it up. In 2025, he broke that barrier just once; in 2024, once; and in 2023, once.

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However, when he broke it in 2025, Lindsey clocked a personal best of 9.82 at the USA Championships. Even then, the 27-year-old finished second as Bednarek soared to a 9.79 to win the national title in August. It was the last time Lindsey came close to that mark until now, even failing to break sub-10 at the World Athletics Championships.

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Yet despite being an Olympic gold medalist and one of the few Americans capable of running sub-9.9, Lindsey has often found himself overlooked. It is something he has spoken about before, admitting that it has become a part of his journey.

Courtney Lindsey opens up on being overlooked

The mere presence of other American stars like Noah Lyles, Kenneth Bednarek, and company has often overshadowed Lindsey. His inconsistent performances haven’t helped either, even if the 27-year-old has thrived in the relays.

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In fact, Lindsey helped Team USA win gold in the 4x100m men’s relay at the 2025 World Championships and bronze in the men’s mixed 2026 World Relays. It shows that the American is a trusted part of the team and system, even if he doesn’t get the plaudits he sometimes deserves.

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“It doesn’t bother me any. I’m for sure overlooked,” Lindsey told Yahoo Sports in 2025. “There are a lot of other guys who say they’re the star of the sport. My job is to just go out and keep beating them—show that I belong there and can run with the top people they talk about.”

His 9.89 will not silence every doubter, even if it places him among the fastest men in the world this season. More importantly, after months of inconsistency and nearly a year without breaking 9.9, Lindsey finally has the result to back up his claims.