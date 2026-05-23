Denied World Championship Entry, 18-Year-Old Throws #2 All-Time in Xiamen, Reveals Next Big Goal

Chinese prodigy Ziyi Yan had to wait for over a year to showcase her talent on the world stage. At just 17, age restrictions barred her from participating in the 2025 World Championships. A day after turning 18, she announced herself to the world at the Xiamen DL and immediately set her eyes on an 18-year-old world record.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On 23 May, China’s Ziyi Yan delivered one of the biggest performances in Diamond League history, winning the women’s javelin in Xiamen with a 71.74-meter throw. The result broke the Diamond League record and also set a new world U20 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Yan’s throw, the Xiamen Diamond League meeting record stood at 64.75 meters, which was set by Greece’s Elina Tzengko in 2025. Yan did not just beat it; she pushed it into a completely different range. The performance also moved the Chinese teenager to No. 2 on the all-time list behind only Barbora Spotakova’s world record of 72.28 meters from 2008.

Entering the meet with a personal best of 65.89 meters, Yan improved by nearly six full meters in a single competition. And now, after making a world record, she said, “Now I am more relaxed. Of course, I was more than thrilled to see the result, which I’ve been looking forward to for so long. I finally made it….”

ADVERTISEMENT

But even after a throw like that, her focus is already shifting forward. “What I want for myself now is consistency. A flash in the pan is not what I want; I don’t want this 71.74 to be just a one-time thing. WR wasn’t in mind before. Like today, my goal was to maybe try targeting the Area Record, but now, I think I can push harder. I will see how it will go for the next couple of years and prepare for breaking the WR.”

Behind her, Norway’s Sigrid Borge finished second with a season-best 65.00 meters, while Serbia’s Adriana Vilagoš took third at 63.64. Olympic silver medalist Maria Andrejczyk placed fourth with 62.51, and Olympic champion Haruka Kitaguchi ended seventh at 60.08, as the competition was effectively decided from Yan’s opening throw.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…