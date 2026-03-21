Disqualification at World Indoor Championships Leads to Jamaica Losing Bronze Medal

The 2026 World Indoor Championships were supposed to be a proud moment for Jamaica’s mixed 4×400m relay team. After all, they crossed the line third by clocking 3:17.13 right behind Belgium’s gold-winning 3:15.80 and Spain’s silver 3:16.96. But just as the team started celebrating their bronze, the excitement turned to shock as Jamaica was disqualified after gaining a medal they had fought so hard for.

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The team, made up of Delano Kennedy, Shana Kaye Anderson, Kimar Farquharson, and Leah Anderson, ran a strong. Yet, a small mistake during the final baton exchange changed everything.

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Well, the controversy started when officials reviewed the race right after it ended and judged that anchor runner Anderson was over the start line when she received the baton.

In relays, baton exchanges must happen inside a marked zone, and the receiving athlete must be inside that zone when the baton is in their hand. If the handoff happens outside the zone, it’s considered a violation, and the team can be disqualified instantly.

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Because of this ruling, Jamaica’s time of 3:17.13 was removed from the official results.

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As of now, the final standings were updated: Belgium remained gold, Spain silver, and Poland was promoted to bronze.

But the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association does not seem happy with the decision. As per the Jamaica Observer, they have reportedly appealed the disqualification, likely believing the team did not break the rules.

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In the same race, Team USA faced a hurdle too. Runners were crowded in the zone, and amid that chaos, Reifenrath collided with Jamaica’s Shana Kaye Anderson and fell onto the track while passing the baton to Jevon O’Bryant.

But as for Jamaica, their relay struggles don’t start or end here because they started way back.

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Not just at the World Indoor Championships, Jamaica keeps hitting roadblocks in most relays

For years, Jamaican relay teams have faced their fair share of bad luck. For instance, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jamaica’s women’s 4×400m relay team looked ready to fight for a medal. The team imcluded Stacey‑Ann Williams, Andrenette Knight, Shiann Salmon, and Stephenie‑Ann McPherson, ran strongly in the final. Everything seemed on track until the second leg.

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As Andrenette Knight was being passed by Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke, the baton slipped from her grasp and hit the track. In the heat of the moment, she couldn’t recover it, and Jamaica did not finish the race, hence losing the chance for a podium finish and recording a DNF.

But the heartbreak continued in 2025 at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, this time with the men’s 4×100m team. On May 10, Jamaica’s team: Rohan Watson, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake, and Kishane Thompson had a good start in their heat. But disaster struck during the second baton exchange.

The handoff failed, the baton dropped, and the team could not complete the lap, again recording a DNF. Because Jamaica didn’t finish, they lost their automatic qualification for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. But on the second day, they tried again, but an injury to Julian Forte on the second leg prevented another handoff, hence ending the men’s race prematurely.

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For Jamaica, it’s been a rollercoaster of near-misses, dropped batons, and heartbreaking DNFs, showing that in relays, their tough luck continues.