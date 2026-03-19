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Doping Case Concludes as National Champion Accepts USADA Warning 3 Days After Response

Maleeha Shakeel

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Mar 19, 2026 | 12:03 PM EDT

HomeTrack & Field

Doping Case Concludes as National Champion Accepts USADA Warning 3 Days After Response

Maleeha Shakeel

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Mar 19, 2026 | 12:03 PM EDT

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Just weeks after capturing the national title, Alia Armstrong looked set to headline Team USA’s campaign at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Then came a sudden twist in the form of a positive test for a banned substance and a provisional suspension. Armstrong said the result was linked to a prescribed medication, prompting further review. So, what was USADA’s final ruling?

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Reported on March 19, the USADA issued Armstrong a public warning, the lightest sanction under anti-doping rules. There was no suspension, ban, or disqualification of results. A case that initially appeared serious ultimately ended with the smallest possible penalty.

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The key lies in what happened during testing. On February 9, 2026, Armstrong provided an out-of-competition sample that tested positive for spironolactone, a banned substance because it can act as a diuretic and masking agent. But that alone does not tell the full story.

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Spironolactone is commonly prescribed for legitimate medical conditions, and athletes can use it with a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), which grants official permission if the medication is medically necessary. Armstrong, however, did not have a TUE at the time of testing. The reason behind Alia Armstrong’s use of the medication, though, provided important context that shaped the final decision.

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Maleeha Shakeel

3,348 Articles

Maleeha Shakeel is a Senior Olympic Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, known for covering some of the biggest moments in global sport. From the World Athletics Championships 2023 to the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Winter Cup 2025, she has reported live on events that define sporting history. Her coverage has also been Know more

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Firdows Matheen

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