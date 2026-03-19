Doping Case Concludes as National Champion Accepts USADA Warning 3 Days After Response

Just weeks after capturing the national title, Alia Armstrong looked set to headline Team USA’s campaign at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Then came a sudden twist in the form of a positive test for a banned substance and a provisional suspension. Armstrong said the result was linked to a prescribed medication, prompting further review. So, what was USADA’s final ruling?

Reported on March 19, the USADA issued Armstrong a public warning, the lightest sanction under anti-doping rules. There was no suspension, ban, or disqualification of results. A case that initially appeared serious ultimately ended with the smallest possible penalty.

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The key lies in what happened during testing. On February 9, 2026, Armstrong provided an out-of-competition sample that tested positive for spironolactone, a banned substance because it can act as a diuretic and masking agent. But that alone does not tell the full story.

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Spironolactone is commonly prescribed for legitimate medical conditions, and athletes can use it with a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), which grants official permission if the medication is medically necessary. Armstrong, however, did not have a TUE at the time of testing. The reason behind Alia Armstrong’s use of the medication, though, provided important context that shaped the final decision.